How to unlock the Remnant 2 Engineer Archetype

The Remnant 2 Engineer Archetype is a secret class obtained by collecting an Alien Device in N’Erud, although finding it will be the death of you – quite literally as you must venture into the thick fog that encircles the world and causes you to spill your guts. With that said, it’s not an especially dangerous task and is worth it as the Engineer Archetype really packs a punch, allowing you to conjure a heavy weapon and deploy it as a static, automated turret, or hold it in your hands. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the secret Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2.

How to get the Remnant 2 Engineer Archetype in N’Erud

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

To get the Engineer in Remnant 2, you first need to get to N’Erud (whether that’s by rerolling your campaign, a new Adventure Mode, or just progressing the story normally), and reach the second open area. Due to Remnant 2’s random world generation, this can be either the Eon Vault or the Timeless Horizon. Now that you’re in one of these areas, here’s what you need to do:

Explore the perimeter of the entire area (Timeless Horizon or Eon Vault) looking for a gap between a rock ledge on the left and a cluster of spires on the right. While these formations should be quite easy to spot, the random generation means they could appear pretty much anywhere so they can take a while to find.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Run through the gap and head into the fog. Your character will start vomiting profusely but keep going forward, bearing right, and you’ll spot a ledge you can leap to. Jump to the ledge and grab the Technician armor set off the dead body. This isn’t needed to unlock the Engineer Archetype but the armor matches the aesthetic, so grab it if you want the complete look. Quickly jump down to the lower area to your left and grab the glowing object in the dirt. This is the Alien Device that you need. The purple fog bar should have filled up by now so your character will keel over and respawn back at the last checkpoint.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

Head back to Ward 13 and speak to Wallace. Buy the Drzyr Caliper from Wallace in exchange for the Alien Device, 10 Lumenite Shards, and 1,000 Scrap.

With the Drzyr Caliper in your possession, you can now open the Archetype menu, select one of your Archetype slots, and then choose the Drzyr Caliper Archetype Engram to equip the Engineer Archetype. You can level it up by earning XP like any other Archetype, unlocking more Skills as you go. As with other Archetypes, you can swap the Engineer in and out to mix up your build.



Furthermore, you only need to do this trip into the fog once as once you have the secret Engineer Archetype unlocked, it becomes available as a starting Archetype for new characters, complete with the Technician armor set!