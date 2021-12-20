This Razer deal sees the Wolverine V2 at just $69.99 today

The Razer deals at Amazon have seen the Razer Wolverine V2 drop to only $69.99 (reduced from $100) for a full saving of $30 off today. This hearty discount marks one of the gamepad's lowest-ever prices, so don't miss your chance to get one of the best Razer controllers, or best PC controllers in general, for less before Christmas.

As far as Razer deals go, we should state that the Razer Wolverine V2 has been cheaper once before this year. It briefly retailed for $59.99 on Cyber Monday back in November. That was very much a one-time deal, as previous historic lowest prices preceding the winter sales event only hovered around the $79.99 mark at the lowest. You're saving an additional $10 here.

The Razer Wolverine V2 is competitively priced when you consider the standard cost of an Xbox Wireless Controller, which is usually anywhere from $59 to $69 depending on color and style. For the same rate, you are able to pick up a controller complete with a suite of customization options.

We've had a Razer Wolverine V2 as a part of our everyday gaming setup and used it to great success, especially in the competitive scene where its feature set really gets to shine. The mecha-tactile face buttons have microswitches in them for clicky, responsive, and accurate presses every time. Also of note is the hairline triggers, with physical trigger stops, which mean reduced travel on the bumpers - instrumental for the likes of shooters, fighting, and racing titles.

