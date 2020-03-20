Quiz: How well do you know Call of Duty Warzone?

How well do you know Call of Duty Warzone? The free-to-play battle royale extension to Call of Duty Modern Warfare has been available for a week now and we've been playing it non-stop. Whether you've picked up countless Warzone victories or failed to break the top 10, why not check your knowledge with our Call of Duty Warzone quiz? There's eight questions for you to test your mettle, ranging from simple things you should know if you've played a few Call of Duty Warzone matches, to in-depth information only the most dedicated of players will know.

Call of Duty Warzone quiz

Here's a hint to achieving the highest score: most of the answers can be found amidst our existing Warzone guides, which are all linked at the bottom of this article. Take a gander at some of them and see if you can find the answers for the ones you don't know.

Call of Duty Warzone launched on Tuesday, March 9, and garnered over six million players within 24 hours. This is far beyond what Fortnite, PUBG, or Apex Legends managed to get, showing that Warzone could be the game to surge to the top of the genre. In the last week, numerous exciting things have happened within the world of Warzone, including the discovery of the Call of Duty Warzone bunker doors, telephones, and computers. The Call of Duty Warzone kill record was also broken – seriously, it's crazily high – and an exclusive Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for PS4 players.

