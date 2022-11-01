PS5 stock is heading to Best Buy next week

Best Buy has slated another PS5 restock for its Total Tech members next week, with new stock launching on November 7 at 1pm ET. The retailer updated its PS5 product page (opens in new tab) today with details about next week's drop. That's excellent news if you're a subscriber looking to get your hands on a standalone console - we don't see these non-bundle options hitting the shelves too regularly. However, if you're not yet a Total Tech member, we'd recommend giving this one a miss. Such a subscription costs $199.99 for the year, and you'll find plenty of PS5 restocks available without the need for additional expenditure.

Sony (opens in new tab) has PS5 stock ready to ship right now, and Amazon (opens in new tab) has been offering regular email invites for a console by itself as well. The former option will allow you to place your order today, but does bump the price up to $559.99 with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare included. If you don't want the extra cost, though, we'd recommend signing up for email invites at Amazon - we've seen regular PS5 stock landing here week after week, with the next round likely to hit on Friday.

You've got plenty of options, then. Of course, if you are a Total Tech member, Best Buy's PS5 restock has come at an excellent time. With Black Friday PS5 deals just around the corner, you've got plenty of opportunity to make the most of all the discounts coming up, as well as all the Total Tech benefits in your subscription as well.

