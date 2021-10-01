These Samsung PS5 SSD deals offer great value ways to expand your storage

PS5 SSD deals have become the most important kind of price cuts to PlayStation 5 gamers in recent weeks, and that shows no signs of slowing down. The demand for them is going to be unreal as we head straight for the winter sales period.

And even if you've been unlucky in your search for PS5 restock occurrences over the past year, we'd still recommend getting a PS5 SSD into your setup early asd it'll get you out of the storage problem the PS5's 600-odd GB internal SSD presents - and you'll be ticking that off in advance. However, for those who already have a PS5, it's absolutely one of the best extras to buy as it'll instantly, tangibly, make a difference to your PlayStation 5 setup. Instantly.

And with more and more retailers slashing prices on some of the best drives, cutting price tags of the most expensive and speedy units, there's more of a steady stream of excellent PS5 SSD deals at our fingertips - as long as stock holds, of course. And today is one of those days where the stars are aligned with deals on available stock!

As part of Amazon 7 Days of Samsung sale, one of the fastest, premium third-party options is slashed to one of its lowest ever prices in the US and the UK. The 1TB Samsung 980 Pro internal PS5 SSD is only $179.99 at Amazon US (was $230) and just £139.98 at Amazon UK (was £193).

Plus, if you're looking for a top external PS5 SSD option, the Samsung T7 Touch 1TB is down to oh-so-nearly its lowest ever UK price at Amazon at £129.70, and the same drive has a neat discount at Amazon US too.

Samsung makes some of the best PS5 external hard drives as well as nailing the internal options, so this is definitely worth a look. This will also make for a fine PS4 external hard drive too.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PS5 SSD | 1TB | £193 £139.99 at Amazon UK

While you'll need to add your own heatsink and complete the DIY job, the speeds on offer from the Samsung 980 Pro are absolutely worth this extra effort. Blistering pace and you can save a bunch of cash. The US price of just $179.99 at Amazon is a deal that's been around for a few weeks but it's still a great price for a great drive - save $50!



Samsung T7 Touch SSD | 1TB | £185 £129.70 at Amazon UK

Save £55 - This drive is almost identical to the regular T7 SSD drive. It offers the same excellent speeds, same reliability, same design, and build quality, but adds the extra security of the fingerprint pass. The drive has a smaller discount at Amazon US bringing it down to $174.99, but it's still a solid price for a drive of this quality and capability.

Now that we know more about the options for SSD storage both inside and outside the console, the range of the best PS5 SSDs open to us has never been greater. These are also some of the best prices on such drives that we are likely to see before the Black Friday SSD deals kick in properly in November.

PS5 SSD requirements

Remember, while the options are varied for an internal PS5 SSD since Sony released the last firmware update to open up the M.2 capability, there are still some rules to follow. You can't just get something reliable but cost-effective and smash it in. In bitesize form, remember the following specs, requirements, and conditions that your PS5 SSD needs to meet.

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)

PS5 SSD heatsinks

Like the Samsung 980 Pro, if you've opted for a PS5 SSD that does not come with its own heatsink then you will need to find one, and fit it yourself. Some compatible ones are below for your consideration.

US:

UK:

QIVYNSRY heatsink | £17.99 at Amazon

For reference, here's how a whole host of internal PS5 SSDs stack up price-wise right now, wherever you are.

Remember to prepare for the Black Friday PS5 deals that will be here soon, and in the meantime swot up on your other accessory options in the form of the best PS5 headset and PS5 wireless headsets, and also the best TVs for PS5, and the best PS5 monitors too.