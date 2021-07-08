PS5 restocks are live right now - here's where

Looking for a PS5 restock update? Well, in the UK, Game has stock right now. It's mainly bundles, but if you keep scrolling you can see options to pick up the console on its own, although these SKUs usually sell out first. Be warned, you might have to complete a few captcha screens to get through, and then you might have to wait in an online queue. If it tells you anything less than an hour - you've got a decent chance of bagging one.

Over in the US, Newegg has just gone live with a fresh Newegg shuffle which opens up the chance for you to buy a PS5. The latter is a long shot, but a great chance to beat the bots.

Well if you're in luck you might actually get opportunities to buy a PS5 from multiple stores today. We did see UK store, AO.com, go live earlier this week. Appearances from other stores are by no way guaranteed (we all know the deal by now, right?), but the supply is certainly increasing after a bit of a wobble over the last month or so.

In the US, we'd keep a particular eye on the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy today. Target has often gone around this stage of the week too, although generally really early in the morning, so the other three are a better shout by now today. GameStop often goes around early evenings, so it's certainly worth staking out a spot there too.

Very often sell the PS5 in bundle form, so check the drop-down menu to see if it's still in stock with any extras (typically a PlayStation Plus membership or a spare DualSense controller). PS5 bundle units often sell out slower than the consoles on their own and are usually overlooked, so they are well worth checking out if you're struggling to get your hands on a PS5 restock. While these don't usually offer a discount, they don't jack up the RRP either, so they're a solid option if needs must.

We've picked out some other retailers you should check in on as often as possible in the UK and USA. Our PS5 stock guide is updated on a regular basis too if you'd like to see what patterns to look out for, not to mention a deeper dive on what stores are most likely to come up with the PS5 restock goods.

Once your PS5 is on its merry way, be sure to check out our guides on the best PS5 headsets and best TV for PS5 if you want the top audio-visual experience to go alongside your new pride and joy. And if you find yourself running out of storage capacity further down the line, then our PS5 SSD or best PS5 external hard drives guides will be of use.