Prime Day Xbox Series X deals: plus save big on headsets, games, and more

The Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals event could be this summer's best chance to get Microsoft's new super-console into your home. Prime Day begins tomorrow, June 21 (lasting for 48 hours), and we think it's going to be packed with Xbox offers.

Much like the buzz around the Prime Day PS5 deals, we think Amazon has been holding onto large supplies of Xbox Series X stock over the last few months. That's because compared to other big stores in the US, Amazon really hasn't posted stock online anywhere near as much as the likes of Walmart and Best Buy.

Amazon loves bragging about massive numbers after Prime Day, and a great way of getting traffic to the site this year will be the promise (or hope) of being able to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S. So we've got all the links below for you to keep checking as stock could drop at any moment. Prime Day will be a lock for great deals on Series X games, controllers, headsets, storage, and games. If you want to enjoy these new-gen games on the best display, then be sure to take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day TV deals too.

Stores to try for Prime Day Xbox Series X stock

This is by far the most popular version of the console - it's capable of 4K gaming with the option of some optimized titles being able to run at a blistering 120Hz. If you want a new Xbox that feels like the future of gaming, your search ends here (the listing page might default to the Series S if sold out). Comes with a 1TB SSD.

The Series S is far cheaper, but it's not just because it lacks a disc drive (digital games only here folks). There's no 4K gaming here, but it'll run some titles at 120Hz. It's slightly better and slightly worse than the last-gen Xbox One X model and only comes with a 512GB SSD. It's very affordable though at $299/£249.

Prime Day Xbox Series X controller deals

Prime Day Xbox Series X controller deals mark a great opportunity to pick up an extra controller for multiplayer or always having one charged and good to go rather than trying to swap in those fiddly battery packs all the time. Microsoft has released multiple colors since launch too. Black, white, blue, red, and more are all available and we're starting to see prices drop right now.

Prime Day Game Pass deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $44.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Game Pass is the best-value subscription service in gaming. Nothing else comes close to the huge collection of downloadable titles for subscribers, and the amount of huge names landing on the service on day one of release is simply staggering. It's a bargain at full price, but we'll certainly take a few bucks off. This 'Ultimate' version includes Xbox Live Gold too so you can play games online with the same sub. Also available for £32.99 in the UK.

View Deal

Prime Day Xbox Series X headset deals

Amazon's Prime Day Series X headset deals are ideal for upgrading your audio setup. Don't forget, a headset isn't just for online gaming. With so many offering immersive 3D audio we also find them excellent for single-player titles. They're so much cheaper and practical than soundbars and multispeaker setups too. Expect to see some of our favorite Xbox Series X headsets from the likes of Razer, SteelSeries, TurtleBeach, and more. Check out the latest offers below.

Prime Day Xbox Series X external hard drives

With Game Pass providing so many games to enjoy, it really pays off to expand your storage via an external hard drive. Yes, they're slower than SSDs, but you can play last-gen titles directly on them and can store Series X titles here rather than redownload them at a later date. More to the point, hard drives are also much cheaper than SSD options, especially if you want a really big one.

Prime Day Xbox Series X SSD deals

The official Series X SSD Seagate memory card is a fantastic device that matches the console's internal SSD and allows you to store and play Series X titles. However, it's super expensive, so fingers crossed it gets a Prime Day deal. All other SSD options we're highlighting can store (but not run) Series X games, but they will let you play older Xbox titles with massively improved loading speeds compared to the older systems or external HDDs. If you can get by with just an extra terabyte or two, we'd go for one for sure.

Prime Day Xbox Series X accessories

Need a few more pieces for your Series X on Prime Day? You'll be able to find plenty of controller charging options for sure. Charging docks offer the simplest fix for Microsoft's baffling decision to continue with AA batteries. They'll come with rechargeable packs and you simply place your controller onto the dock to recharge. You can also buy bespoke packs on their own with a charging cable if you don't want a dock cluttering up your space.

