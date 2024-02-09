New Predator movie in the works from Prey director

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is directing another Predator installment.

Titled Badlands, Trachtenberg is joined by screenwriter Patrick Aison who will once again pen the script. Plot details have yet to be revealed, by The Hollywood Reporter says that much like its predecessor, the film will feature a female protagonist.

Trachtenberg's Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise and serves as a prequel to the first four movies, providing an origin story for the trophy-hunting species. The film is a departure from its predecessors, as the previously male-dominated franchise features an indigenous female protagonist (played by Amber Midthunder) going up against the alien hunters. Prey received generally positive reviews and set a streaming record for Hulu, becoming their most-watched debut to date.

The first Predator movie hit theaters in 1987 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse Ventura, and the late Carl Weathers as army commandos being stalked in the jungle by the titular alien. Predator 2 came about in 1990, with Predators and The Predator following in 2010 and 2018 respectively.

Trachtenberg previously teased a follow-up to Prey, saying, "There is something refreshing about seeing a movie that is not really intended to be just a part one to something else. There’s something nice about seeing a complete thought. On the complete other hand, I love that what would’ve been a post-credit scene in other movies, is an animated end-title sequence in our movie. Our end titles are still storytelling."

Badlands does not yet have a release date but is set to start filming this year. Prey is streaming on Hulu. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.