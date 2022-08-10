Prey director Dan Trachtenberg teases sequel plans

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg has plans not only for a Prey 2 – but for future installments within the Predator franchise.

The Predator prequel, which stars Amber Midthunder as a fierce Comanche warrior named Naru, has an animated end-credits sequence in which the events of the film are retold via indigenous hide paintings. But the sequence doesn't end there: the paintings depict Predator ships approaching as the Comanche tribe points to them in the sky – effectively teasing the plot for a potential sequel.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Trachtenberg discusses the end-credits sequence – and reveals that he's pretty far ahead in planning the next chapter.

"The nerd in me looked that far ahead, as far as he could look, before we started writing this movie, but the adult in me said, 'Don’t count your chickens and just be careful. Try and make the best movie possible, straight away,'" he explained. "End-credit sequence aside, there is something refreshing about seeing a movie that is not really intended to be just a part one to something else. There’s something nice about seeing a complete thought. On the complete other hand, I love that what would’ve been a post-credit scene in other movies, is an animated end-title sequence in our movie. Our end titles are still storytelling."

Prey first debuted at San Diego Comic-Con and is now streaming on Hulu, becoming the streaming service's biggest film to date.

