Pre-order Sony INZONE PS5 monitors - reserve your new console screen today

Sony has announced some gaming screens aimed squarely at PS5 and PC users, and here's how you can pre-order the Sony INZONE gaming monitors.

As of right now, there are two INZONE monitors that have been announced, and they are both in keeping with the design aesthetic of the PlayStation 5 consoles; symphonies in black and white. The Sony INZONE and INZONE M9 have arrived and they look the part. We should say right off the bat that only the M9 is currently available to pre-order (for $899.99/£999) with a release date of August 18, 2022. We don't have a price for the M3 and we only have a 'winter 2022' release window (we'd expect the M3 to be cheaper as all 1080p monitors are compared to 4K gaming monitors). Also, retailers are being slow-ish to roll out their Sony INZONE monitor pre-order listing pages so be sure to check back as we'll be updating this page whenever we get wind of more going live - in the meantime, we have whipped up the best quick links and info on this page that is currently available.

These monitors look to be stuffed with gaming features and specs and aimed squarely at the best gaming monitor market - considering Sony makes some of the best gaming TVs and TVs for PS5, this venture is an exciting one.

The INZONE M3 and the INZONE M9 both have very different specs and are pointing toward different ends of the monitor spectrum. The M9 is a 4K 144Hz 27-inch panel that's perfect for the PS5 and high-fidelity PC gaming, whereas the M3 is a 1080p 240Hz screen aimed predominantly at those who value speed above all else. Be sure to keep this in mind when looking to place your Sony INZONE monitor pre-order.

Much like the Sony INZONE headset pre-orders we'vecollated quick links and info below to get you going to the right places, right now.

Pre-order Sony INZONE monitors - USA

Pre-order Sony INZONE monitors - UK

Sony INZONE monitor specs

To give you a clearer picture of what's going on inside these new monitors and which one is likely to be best for you, we've laid out some information on the specs as we know them so far.

Sony INZONE monitors - Spec list INZONE M3 INZONE M9 Screen size 27-inch 27-inch Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution Full HD/1080p UHD/4K Panel type IPS IPS Refresh rate 240Hz 144Hz Response time 1ms 1ms HDR DisplayHDR 400 DisplayHDR 600 Screen tech G-Sync compatible G-Sync compatible

