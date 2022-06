Pre-order Sony INZONE PS5 headsets - how to reserve your set ahead of release

It's not necessarily the mid-generation hardware injection we perhaps thought, but Sony has announced a new line of gear. Here's how you can pre-order the Sony INZONE headsets.

All three Sony INZONE headsets are available to pre-order right now, all sharing the same design language as the latest PlayStation 5 - chic white and black designs that are in keeping with the brand's current styling. The quality and pedigree are there, and if they are anything like the Pulse 3D headset - one of the best PS5 headsets going - then these could find themselves next to many a PS5 and PC in the future. And not too far in the future, as the headsets release on July 7, 2022.

The main differences to negotiate before you commit to a Sony INZONE pre-order are first whether you want to go wired or not, and then whether you value noise-cancelling functionality or not. That's because the H9, the top-of-the-line headset is priced at $299.99/£269, and the jump down to the noise-cancelling-less H7 is chunky - this set is at the $229.99/£199 price point. Rounding off the set, the entry-point into the series, the wired H3 headset, is coming in at $99.99/£89 (the same price as the Pulse 3D wireless headset, for what it's worth). The H9 and H7 are wireless models, with the H9 offering immersion-enhancing noise-cancelling; while the HG3 is a wired model

As these headsets are brand new, predict the Sony INZONE pre-order situation to unfold over the next few days and weeks. Currently, not all the big retailers have pre-order pages live and running, but we've gathered up some quick links below to get you going.

Pre-order Sony INZONE headsets - USA

Pre-order Sony INZONE headsets - UK

Sony INZONE headphones specs

What makes these new INZONE headsets tick? Well, we'll lay out some brief information on the specs as we know them so far right here, but a key point here is that they are all built around the same main bones. The similarities are, therefore, a bit slight, so be sure to read up on them before committing either way.

Sony INZONE headsets - Spec list INZONE H3 INZONE H7 INZONE H9 Form factor Closed, over-ear, dynamic Closed, over-ear, dynamic Closed, over-ear, dynamic Wired/wireless Wired Wireless (2.4Ghz & BT5.0) Wireless (2.4Ghz & BT5.0) Battery life N/A 40 hours 32 hours (without noise cancelling) Drivers 40mm Neodymium 40mm Neodymium 40mm Neodymium Microphone Boom; unidirectional Boom; bi-directional Boom; bi-directional Frequency response 10Hz - 20,000Hz 5Hz-20,000Hz 5Hz-20,000Hz Noise cancelling No No Yes

