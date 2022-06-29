Pre-order Sony INZONE PS5 headsets - how to reserve your set ahead of release

It's not necessarily the mid-generation hardware injection we perhaps thought, but Sony has announced a new line of gear. Here's how you can pre-order the Sony INZONE headsets.
All three Sony INZONE headsets are available to pre-order right now, all sharing the same design language as the latest PlayStation 5 - chic white and black designs that are in keeping with the brand's current styling. The quality and pedigree are there, and if they are anything like the Pulse 3D headset - one of the best PS5 headsets going - then these could find themselves next to many a PS5 and PC in the future. And not too far in the future, as the headsets release on July 7, 2022.
The main differences to negotiate before you commit to a Sony INZONE pre-order are first whether you want to go wired or not, and then whether you value noise-cancelling functionality or not. That's because the H9, the top-of-the-line headset is priced at $299.99/£269, and the jump down to the noise-cancelling-less H7 is chunky - this set is at the $229.99/£199 price point. Rounding off the set, the entry-point into the series, the wired H3 headset, is coming in at $99.99/£89 (the same price as the Pulse 3D wireless headset, for what it's worth). The H9 and H7 are wireless models, with the H9 offering immersion-enhancing noise-cancelling; while the HG3 is a wired model
As these headsets are brand new, predict the Sony INZONE pre-order situation to unfold over the next few days and weeks. Currently, not all the big retailers have pre-order pages live and running, but we've gathered up some quick links below to get you going.
Pre-order Sony INZONE headsets - USA
- Sony INZONE H3 wired headset ($99.99): Sony | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Sony INZONE H7 wireless headset ($229.99): Sony | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Sony INZONE H9 wireless headset ($299.99): Sony | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Pre-order Sony INZONE headsets - UK
- Sony INZONE H3 wired headset (£89): Sony | Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony INZONE H7 wireless headset (£199.99): Sony | Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony INZONE H9 wireless headset (£269.99): Sony | Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sony INZONE H9 wireless headset | $299.99/£269.99
The top dog of the lot, this has all the INZONE features, and specs you'd want. If you want to go wireless and ensure you're cut off from the outside world for extra immersion then the H9 is the set for you.
USA check pre-orders at: Sony (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)
UK check pre-orders at: Sony (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sony INZONE H7 wireless headset | $199.99/£199.99
The middle INZONE headset could be the best value of the bunch if you are keen to remain cord-free, but also don't want to pay the extra premium for noise-cancelling functionality.
USA check pre-orders at: Sony (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)
UK check pre-orders at: Sony (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sony INZONE H3 wired headset | $99.99/£89.99
The basic model of the lineup and the one that attaches you by a wire to your DualSense or PC. Sharing a lot of what makes the H7 and H9 look great, the H3 is going to be the more wallet-friendly headset and a direct competitor to the wireless 3D Pulse headset.
USA check pre-orders at: Sony (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)
UK check pre-orders at: Sony (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sony INZONE headphones specs
What makes these new INZONE headsets tick? Well, we'll lay out some brief information on the specs as we know them so far right here, but a key point here is that they are all built around the same main bones. The similarities are, therefore, a bit slight, so be sure to read up on them before committing either way.
|INZONE H3
|INZONE H7
|INZONE H9
|Form factor
|Closed, over-ear, dynamic
|Closed, over-ear, dynamic
|Closed, over-ear, dynamic
|Wired/wireless
|Wired
|Wireless (2.4Ghz & BT5.0)
|Wireless (2.4Ghz & BT5.0)
|Battery life
|N/A
|40 hours
|32 hours (without noise cancelling)
|Drivers
|40mm Neodymium
|40mm Neodymium
|40mm Neodymium
|Microphone
|Boom; unidirectional
|Boom; bi-directional
|Boom; bi-directional
|Frequency response
|10Hz - 20,000Hz
|5Hz-20,000Hz
|5Hz-20,000Hz
|Noise cancelling
|No
|No
|Yes
However, if you're looking for a PS5 headset to order and get right now, then check out the latest and lowest prices on some of the best in the business below.
Looking to kit out your PS5 setup some more? Check out the best TVs for PS5 or the best PS5 monitors to give your display a matching upgrade.