Pre-order New Pokemon Snap - get the best deal

Quick links (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Jump straight to the section you need with the quick links below:

1. US deals

2. UK deals

3. AU deals

4. Accessories

With the long-awaited follow-up on the horizon, you might be wondering how to pre-order New Pokemon Snap. Will there be special editions? And if so, which one should you get when the game launches this April 30, 2021?

Luckily, it's pretty straightforward: when it comes to New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals, there's only one edition (the standard version) available right now. Indeed, it'll set you back $59.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, and $69 in Australia if you pre-order New Pokemon Snap. Nice and simple, in other words.

In terms of what it offers, this fresh take on Pokemon Snap follows the same formula set up by the 1999 classic: it seems to be on rails as before, and players will be able to photograph everything around them while interacting with the Pokemon frolicking around them (you can throw apples to tempt some out of hiding, for example). Although it's not going to be as big as other recent releases - the game's install size is on the small side - it should still have plenty for us to enjoy.

To make sure you can play on day one and begin enjoying the game as soon as possible, here are the best New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals.

Get the best New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals

You'd expect most stores to let us pre-order New Pokemon Snap right away, but many aren't just yet. We're not entirely sure why, but that's sure to change with the April 30, 2021 release date approaching. If you don't see your preferred retailer below, check back in a little while.

In the US, each offer weighs in at the same price: $59.99. As for the UK, we've seen a tempting reduction via The Game Collection; you can pre-order New Pokemon Snap for £44.95 there instead of £50. Meanwhile, Australian shoppers are advised to visit The Gamesmen. New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals are $68 on that site instead of $69.

Pre-order New Pokemon Snap - US

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pre-order New Pokemon Snap - UK

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pre-order New Pokemon Snap - AU

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Getting the most out of your New Pokemon Snap pre-order

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Although we've not seen any extras to tie in with New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals just yet, there's plenty to consider before the game arrives on your doorstep. For starters, certain Nintendo Switch accessories could prove useful - the best Nintendo Switch headsets will make the experience more immersive, for example. In addition, a Nintendo Switch SD card may come in handy if you're struggling for space on your console.

It's a lot to consider, particularly given the fact that Nintendo gear holds its price so stubbornly. However, if you're able to upgrade your Switch in any of these departments, you'll be off to a blinder.

Looking for a different game to buy or pre-order?

There are more than a few exciting games on the horizon this year, not to mention many great offers on releases from 2020. To get you the best price on all of them, be sure to check in with our guides listed below.

For more discounts, head over to our page of cheap Nintendo Switch game sales.