Pre-order New Pokemon Snap - it's your last chance to get the best deal

Quick links Jump straight into the action and pre-order New Pokemon Snap with the quick links below.



1. US deals

2. UK deals

3. AU deals

4. Accessories

The long-awaited follow-up is out this Friday, April 30, so you might be wondering how to pre-order New Pokemon Snap and guarantee that your copy of the game will arrive on time. Plus, will there be special editions on offer? And if so, which one should you get?

Luckily, it's all pretty straightforward. When it comes to New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals, there's only one edition - the standard version - available right now (unless you're buying from Walmart, in which case you can get a bonus Pikachu knit hat or baseball cap for the same price as the game by itself). The game will set you back $59.99 in the US, £49.99 in the UK, and $69 in Australia. Nice and simple if you want to pre-order New Pokemon Snap with the minimum of fuss, in other words.

In terms of what the game offers, this fresh take on Pokemon Snap follows the same formula set up by the 1999 classic. It seems to be on rails as before, and players will be able to photograph everything around them while interacting with the Pokemon frolicking around them (you can throw apples to tempt some out of hiding, for example). Although it's not going to be as big as other recent releases - the game's install size is on the small side - it should still have plenty for us to enjoy.

To make sure you can play on day one and begin enjoying the game as soon as possible, here are the best New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals.

Pre-order New Pokemon Snap - US

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Other than Walmart, there aren't many special offers when it comes to New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals - the chain is offering a free Pikachu knit hat or baseball cap with the game, but everyone else is sticking to the standard edition.

In the US, each offer weighs in at the same price: $59.99. Setting the Walmart deals aside for a moment, there doesn't seem to be a special edition on sale either. At least there's no confusion about getting the 'correct' version...

Pre-order extras

New Pokemon Snap + Pikachu knit hat | $59.88 at Walmart

$59.88 at Walmart New Pokemon Snap + Pokeball baseball cap | $59.88 at Walmart

Pre-order New Pokemon Snap - UK

(Image credit: Nintendo)

All of the usual suspects are allowing you to pre-order New Pokemon Snap for the standard £49.99 price, but some - like The Game Collection and Game - are also offering a free poster and sticker set to go along with your purchase.

When it comes to finding the cheapest offer, the Game Collection is your best bet; you can pre-order New Pokemon Snap for £42.95 there instead of £50.

Pre-order New Pokemon Snap - AU

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Australian shoppers often seem to get the short end of the stick when it comes to video game pre-orders; there aren't as many deals available, at least not that we can find, anyway.

However, this doesn't mean you can't still grab a bargain. We'd advise visiting The Gamesmen on your quest to get New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals. The game is sitting pretty at $68 on that site instead of $69, which isn't much of a saving but shouldn't be sniffed at nonetheless. A discount is still a discount, right?

Getting the most out of your New Pokemon Snap pre-order

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Although we've not seen any extras to tie in with New Pokemon Snap pre-order deals just yet, there's plenty to consider before the game arrives on your doorstep. For starters, certain Nintendo Switch accessories could prove useful - the best Nintendo Switch headsets will make the experience more immersive, for example. In addition, a Nintendo Switch SD card may come in handy if you're struggling for space on your console.

It's a lot to consider, particularly given the fact that Nintendo gear holds its price so stubbornly. However, if you're able to upgrade your Switch in any of these departments, you'll be off to a blinder.

Looking for a different game to buy or pre-order?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are more than a few exciting games on the horizon this year, not to mention many great offers on releases from 2020. To get you the best price on all of them, be sure to check in with our guides listed below.

For more discounts, head over to our page of cheap Nintendo Switch game sales.