Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions will be "a new take" on the mechanic

Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions are coming this year.

The returning feature for the Pokemon series, which gives Pokemon even more powerful (though typically temporary) forms in the midst of battle, was announced for Pokemon Go in a franchise-spanning video presentation earlier today. The Pokemon Company and Niantic revealed their plans for Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions with a brief teaser trailer showing the bright purple evolutions beginning around the world, ending with the Pokemon Mega Evolution sigil.

In 2020, Mega Evolution will be coming to Pokémon GO! You can look forward to meeting Mega-Evolved Pokémon in the real world! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/o25v1onTaTJune 17, 2020

In the main Pokemon games, Mega Evolutions only happen when a Pokemon is holding a Mega Stone, allowing their trainer to Mega Evolve them once during a battle. Pokemon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara teased that the company and developer Niantic are "working to deliver a new take on Mega Evolution that is enhanced by Pokemon Go's unique gameplay".

That and the trailer together still aren't much to go on, but it's safe to say that Pokemon Go will put its own spin on Mega Evolution, much the same as it has for capturing, battling, and collecting Pokemon. We'll have to wait for more specifics, but with Pokemon Go Fest 2020 going all-online and set to begin late next month, we may get to hear more soon.

During the same event in which Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions were revealed, The Pokemon Company also blessed us with the surprise debut of New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch. On top of that, you can also look forward to Pokemon Cafe Mix and download Pokemon Smile right now , though the latter game will mostly come in handy if you're looking to improve your dental hygiene habits.