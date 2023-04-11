PlayStation State of Play returns this week with 20 minutes of Final Fantasy 16 gameplay

PlayStation State of Play returns this Thursday, April 13 with "more than 20 minutes" of new gameplay footage from the hotly-anticipated Final Fantasy 16.

"From the moment Final Fantasy XVI debuted in our 2020 PlayStation 5 Showcase," Sony says in its announcement (opens in new tab), "fans around the world have eagerly awaited details on the game’s dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers. We’re happy to announce this week’s State of Play will dive into all this and more."

State of Play will broadcast on YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) on April 13 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST. There's no indication we'll see anything other than Final Fantasy 16 at this event, so if you're hoping for info on additional games, you should maybe keep your expectations in check.

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 10pm BST / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/DqKVeyv8r6 pic.twitter.com/24aeQ8vYVPApril 11, 2023 See more

We've been getting a lot of info on the game over the past few months, from our Final Fantasy 16 preview in February to a drip feed of smaller details over the weeks that followed. We learned that it's going to have a demo that will let you carry your progress forward, it's got numerous references to Final Fantasy history, it's got squeeze holes, and it has a dog that do sick flips. None of that info can measure up to an extensive gameplay demonstration, of course.

Final Fantasy 16 has already gone gold ahead of its June 22 release on PS5.

