Final Fantasy 16 fans pick out references from the franchise's entire 36-year history

Fans are picking up on plenty of references to the wider series in Final Fantasy 16 following the latest content reveal.

Last week saw a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy 16, showcasing the world in which the game is set, as well as interactions between characters and fast-paced combat. Now that fans have had a chance to comb through the trailer with a magnifying glass, plenty are picking up on possible references to the broader Final Fantasy series in Final Fantasy 16.

Below, for example, one Twitter user thinks that one particular shot in the new trailer is a direct reference to the original Final Fantasy's starting screen. Another Twitter (opens in new tab) user reckons this is a reference to Final Fantasy 4, which they credit for paving the way for the series' future.

This thread is other Final Fantasy References in Final Fantasy XVIstarting with Final Fantasy pic.twitter.com/PUl6XXIYB3March 26, 2023 See more

There are also some intriguing musical cues in the new trailer. The user just below, for example, thinks Final Fantasy 16 composer Masayoshi Soken is subtly referencing the beloved 'Don't be Afraid' track from Final Fantasy 8 in the few seconds of music we can hear in the new clip.

Can you hear Soken referencing "Don't Be Afraid" from FF8 in the battle theme for FF16? Makes me wonder what other kinda musical references we may hear! https://t.co/r6imXJnlBCMarch 26, 2023 See more

There's also a lot of speculation about a Final Fantasy 14 reference. In the clip just below, protagonist Clive is facing off against Eikon Benedikta, and the latter commands "now fall," partway through the battle, which some think refers to the Garuda battle theme in the MMORPG.

Final Fantast XVISpeaking of Other Final Fantasy referencesAfter finding the FF1 throwbackAnd FF8 music referenceBenedikta saying "Now Fall" has to be a Final Fantasy XIV referencepic.twitter.com/nfKHTTCfdxMarch 26, 2023 See more

Considering Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida happens to be the director of Final Fantasy 14, this last one wouldn't be a big shock. In fact, Final Fantasy 14 is chock full of references to older Final Fantasy games, so if Final Fantasy 16 is full of nods to the series' past, it'd be in keeping with the other Yoshida-led project.

Final Fantasy 16 launches later this year on June 22, 2023, as a PS5 exclusive.

