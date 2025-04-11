Steam Deck dock maker Jsaux is working on "feature-rich" Switch 2 docking stations that include a fan, and I'm keen to see if they'll enhance performance

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a docking station, but Steam Deck dock pioneers Jsaux are working on a bunch of "feature-rich" alternatives. The range of third-party cradles isn't quite ready yet, but the accessory maker has confirmed that they will have one with a fan to boost docked mode performance.

I've been testing Jsuax accessories with various gaming handhelds over the last few years, so I reached out to see if it was cooking up any Switch 2 docks. I also specifically asked if it had any plans to add a fan to its docking station since the official cradle, and the gadget maker confirmed options with integrated cooling are in the works.

Jsaux isn't quite ready to unveil its Switch 2 dock range yet, but it's encouraging to hear it has cooling solutions covered. It's the one element of Nintendo's docking station I'm slightly nervous about, as adding active cooling always comes with a risk of noise. Keep in mind I regularly push handhelds and mini PCs to their limits and ensure upsetting jet plane impressions as a result, and I'm unsure if Ninty will let that just be a thing to hit 4K performance.

(Image credit: Nintendo Switch)

I'd be surprised if Switch 2 thermals aren't talk of the town once the handheld settles into the scene. The fact Nintendo has added a pressure chamber style cooling setup to its docking station suggests it will get toasty when in docked mode. Not only is Jsaux working on adding something to match the official blower fan to its docks, but it says it will also releases a "Universal Air-Cooled Radiator" that could go the extra mile to keep things pleasantly cool.

Naturally, there's no way of telling how any of that will impact Switch 2 performance until I get my hands on the console. Recently, accessory maker Dbrand chimed in to the dock fan conversation under a YouTube Killswitch promo by saying the fan is there to "cool the dock’s internal components - not the console itself." That might be the case, but it doesn't mean that shifting heat from around the console isn't going to be vital when pushing performance, even with AI upscaling and other tricks involved.

As for the aforementioned "feature-rich" Switch 2 dock elements, Jsuax isn't quite ready to delve into that yet. However, if my time testing the company's best Steam Deck dock contenders tells me anything, it's that the accessory company will have something bananas up its sleeves.

(Image credit: JSAUX)

I fully expect some options to be slightly modified versions of existing Steam Deck OLED compatible hubs like the Jsaux RGB docking station and the USB-C 6-in-1. I also spotted the brand's travel-friendly Multifunctional Docking Station sitting among other Switch 2 accessories when browsing its website, so that could serve as fanless mobile option. That said, I'd be a bit disappointed if we didn't at least get models that can charge the Nintendo's new JoyCon magnetically, and we could even be treated to one with a Camera built in since third-party compatibility has been confirmed.

The TLDR is that Jsaux is about to use its Steam Deck sensibilities to cook up a bunch of Switch 2 docking stations and accessories. You can already browse the latter over at its site, and some of my favorites so far include a version of the ModCase and an "EnergyFlow" JoyCon charging dock with pretty RGB on the front.

(Image credit: Jsaux)

If like me you've already secured a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, thoughts about accessories might be living in your head rent free too. I'm sure there are probably more productive things I could be pondering, but I am itching to see if Jsaux's docking stations will impact the handheld's performance at all or provide game changing functionality. I'll be looking to test the add-ons ASAP, and I'll be sure to fill you in with what they'll bring to Ninty's new console.

