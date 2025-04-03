I'm getting the Switch 2 on day one, but I need Hori's new Piranha Plant camera more

Say cheese to Mr Piranha Plant

Image of the official HORI Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera, and its official box art, on a pink GamesRadar background.
(Image credit: HORI/Nintendo)

A product page for the HORI Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera has been discovered on the German retailer MediaMarket, and I can't get enough. HORI has combined a Nintendo Switch 2 camera with the iconic sharp-toothed baddie to create a fierce on-brand accessory that looks monumentally more Nintendo than anything revealed so far.

HORI is almost synonymous with the best Nintendo Switch accessories, but this new Piranha Plant camera is easily one of their best-looking yet. Instead of the simplistic design of the new Switch 2 camera revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct, HORI has recreated the Piranha Plant character, down to its sharp, imposing teeth and Mario-pipe plant pot.

The camera itself is tucked away in its mouth, which, judging from the images on MediaMarket, can be opened and closed as a makeshift privacy shutter. The USB-C camera appears to be able to be used in its Switch 2-branded pipe pot or can be removed and hooked up to the Switch 2 via one of its USB-C ports.

Image of the official HORI Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera, on a pink GamesRadar background.

(Image credit: HORI/Nintendo)

The official Nintendo Switch 2 camera was debuted in yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, to be used alongside the handheld's new 'GameChat' system. Players can video-chat with friends and even use it to play new game modes as found in the upgraded Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.

As of typing, the brand-new official HORI Switch 2 camera is available to pre-order for €39.99 on the German website (discovered by VGC) and is due to release on June 5, 2025. Despite looking far more intriguing than the all-black original, HORI's version is actually €20 cheaper - which will hopefully continue to be the case when it appears across US and UK retailers.

Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview to see the Switch 2 in action. If you're planning on sticking with your current handheld, picking up one of the best Nintendo Switch SD cards, the best Nintendo Switch headsets, or the best Nintendo Switch controllers can unlock even more value out of your beloved Ninty handheld.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

