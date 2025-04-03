I'm getting the Switch 2 on day one, but I need Hori's new Piranha Plant camera more
Say cheese to Mr Piranha Plant
A product page for the HORI Piranha Plant Switch 2 camera has been discovered on the German retailer MediaMarket, and I can't get enough. HORI has combined a Nintendo Switch 2 camera with the iconic sharp-toothed baddie to create a fierce on-brand accessory that looks monumentally more Nintendo than anything revealed so far.
HORI is almost synonymous with the best Nintendo Switch accessories, but this new Piranha Plant camera is easily one of their best-looking yet. Instead of the simplistic design of the new Switch 2 camera revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct, HORI has recreated the Piranha Plant character, down to its sharp, imposing teeth and Mario-pipe plant pot.
The camera itself is tucked away in its mouth, which, judging from the images on MediaMarket, can be opened and closed as a makeshift privacy shutter. The USB-C camera appears to be able to be used in its Switch 2-branded pipe pot or can be removed and hooked up to the Switch 2 via one of its USB-C ports.
The official Nintendo Switch 2 camera was debuted in yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, to be used alongside the handheld's new 'GameChat' system. Players can video-chat with friends and even use it to play new game modes as found in the upgraded Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.
As of typing, the brand-new official HORI Switch 2 camera is available to pre-order for €39.99 on the German website (discovered by VGC) and is due to release on June 5, 2025. Despite looking far more intriguing than the all-black original, HORI's version is actually €20 cheaper - which will hopefully continue to be the case when it appears across US and UK retailers.
Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview to see the Switch 2 in action. If you're planning on sticking with your current handheld, picking up one of the best Nintendo Switch SD cards, the best Nintendo Switch headsets, or the best Nintendo Switch controllers can unlock even more value out of your beloved Ninty handheld.
