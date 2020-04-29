Pick up some great working from home deals at Newegg right now: cheap monitors and more!

Cheap monitor deals are the perfect way to boost the gaming or work setup without too much intrusion - and you get an immediately excellent, bright, shiny new portal into games (and spreadsheets, etc). Plus we really think that if you're going to get any monitor nowadays, it might as well be a gaming-focused as they have more strings to their bow, and, happily, monitor sales present a great opportunity to pick them up cheap. Newegg's daily Shell Shocker deals that are on right now are a great means to that end.

Given the general price trends of gaming gear right now - a broadly downward trajectory as time passes - and their high quality, gaming monitors are great for everything other than games too, be it everyday use, creative use, or work. This is because the best gaming monitors have to produce excellent, sharp picture quality, great contrasts, and exquisite colors from the deepest blacks to the brightest whites. As a result, they are excellent monitors for everything - especially when you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a good one, or one from a reputable manufacturer.

And so here we are. The pick of the bunch today is a high-quality ASUS ROG model, the PG248Q. It is a 24-inch, full HD, IPS, 240Hz screen that you can get a massive $150 off of today by using the code '93XPJ36'. This code will take the price down to an excellent $299.99.

For those looking to bag a gaming-focused panel for a bargain, however, the ASUS VP228HE at just $99.99 is an absolutely cracking deal. This whippersnapper has great gaming pedigree, built with gaming in mind first, but is equally adept at being a go-to, everyday monitor. Getting two of these for a multi-display setup would be great for gaming, or for boosting productivity when working from home.

You'll find links below for all of these, but note that the VG248Q monitor and Zephyrus M laptop offers end at midnight PST tonight.

Cheap monitor deals

ASUS ROG Swift PG248Q 24-inch monitor | just $299.99 at Newegg (after code)

Coming straight out of ASUS's gaming specialists in the Republic of Gamers (ROG), this is a brilliant monitor. So, using the code '93XPJ36' to get it for only $299.99 is an absolute no-brainer. It's not a massive screen, but it can go very fast, has a great quality of display using the TN tech, and it has G-Sync. Excellent.View Deal

ASUS VP228HE 22-inch monitor | just $99.99 at Newegg

An absolute bargain of a monitor. ASUS doesn't make bad screens so you know you're getting quality here, and with a great price tag. The value and quality combination here makes it ideal for a cheap and very cheerful multi-display setup, too.View Deal

And if you're after a swish new laptop then ASUS also has you covered today. This exquisite looking, well-designed, and powerful Zephyrus M model of laptop has a whopping $400 off it today and represents real quality. At first glance it might seem a tiny bit steep at $1,299.99 for a 1660Ti graphics card-based laptop, but the value comes elsewhere. You're getting an IPS panel with a massive 240Hz refresh rate, an ultra-thin laptop chassis, and that very cool, semi-unique design aesthetic too. As well as a solid laptop build that also includes an i7-9750H processor, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M laptop | just $1,299.99 at Newegg

A really awesome-looking laptop as well as a great machine for games and work. The massive $400 discount brings it right down to great value territory and that IPS, 1080p screen refreshing at 240Hz is going to be a thing of beauty as well as ideal for fast gaming.View Deal

If you're looking for a different kind of screen, then the best gaming TVs - all 4K and gorgeous in their own right - are tumbling in price all the time, so they are definitely worth a look.

Of course, you might be on the lookout for something to plug into your new screen, so check out our guides to the best gaming PC and best gaming laptops too.