Pennyworth gets a new home on HBO Max – and a weird new title

It looks like DC's Pennyworth is getting more than a third season. The show, which first debuted on Epix back in 2019, has officially moved to HBO Max...and has been given a new title. Pennyworth serves as an origin series for Alfred Pennyworth, the butler to Bruce Wayne aka Batman.

HBO Max, following the scrapping of Batgirl and cancellation of Strange Adventures, has decided to revamp its DC content – which apparently involves retitling Pennyworth to Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.

It's a little on the nose, but it seems like the streamer isn't taking any chances: adding Batman to the title will hopefully push DC fans in the right direction, and get them to click on the show based on the newly added keyword alone.

The crime drama, created by Gotham producer and The Mentalist helmer Bruno Heller, stars Jack Bannon as a young version of Alfred Pennyworth, which sees him leaving the Special Air Services and forming his own security company in London, UK. He eventually teams up with none other than Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldrige) and Martha Kane (Emma Paetz), the eventual parents of Bruce Wayne. Season 3 starts up after a five-year time jump, paving the way for a new era of superheroes and supervillains.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler is slated for an October 2022 release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows or get up to date on all the upcoming superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.