Another DC show is axed, but Green Lantern series is still moving ahead

Another DC show has been axed – anthology series Strange Adventures is no longer going ahead, HBO Max has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). Clerks helmer Kevin Smith, wh was meant to co-write and direct an episode of the series, first revealed the news in his podcast Hollywood Babble-On (opens in new tab). He shared that the episode would have focused on Bizarro and Jimmy Olsen, and he was hoping to get Nicolas Cage to play Bizarro.

The decision was reportedly made before the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger, which resulted in the scrapping of the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, and J.K. Simmons. Smith said that the cancelation of Strange Adventures "kind of made sense to me – nobody necessarily knows these characters, and it sounded like an expensive show."

The upcoming Green Lantern series, however, is still moving ahead. Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine are set to star, while Lee Toland Krieger will direct the first two episodes. HBO Max announced both Strange Adventures and Green Lantern back in October 2019 ahead of the streamer's spring 2020 launch. The latter received a series order, while the former never moved past the development stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind Green Lantern is "taking their time" to get the show right, as it's reportedly an effects-heavy production.

On his podcast, Smith also commented on the canceled Batgirl movie , saying: "I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dogshit – I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors [Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi] who directed that movie did a couple of episodes of Ms. Marvel, and it was a wonderful fucking show and they had more money to do Batgirl than they had to do an episode of Ms. Marvel and stuff."

While we wait for the Green Lantern series to arrive on the small screen