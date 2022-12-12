More DC leaks suggest Peaky Blinders creator wrote a Man of Steel 2 treatment – and a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie was planned

DC has had quite the shake-up as details emerged about new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for the cinematic universe. Among the details from reports in The Hollywood Reporter, were some insights into scrapped plans from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight as well as a proposed Crisis on Infinite Earths movie.

In the publication’s Heatvision newsletter (opens in new tab), sources revealed that See and Spencer writer Knight penned a treatment for Man of Steel 2 before Gunn and Safran’s hiring. However, reportedly, "it didn’t thrill Warner executives, who gave notes."

Currently, it seems the movie’s future seems uncertain, despite Henry Cavill sharing his return to Superman publicly on Instagram. There are a lot of conflicting reports about the movie’s future, while THR suggested that the movie may have been completely scrapped in the DC Studios' plans, Deadline reported it may still be on the horizon.

Another tidbit from the newsletter revealed that had Cavill not returned in Black Adam, the plan was for him to be part of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Based on the comic book run from the 1980s, this is a multiverse-spanning event that acted as a reboot to continuity. Former DC head Walter Hamada was working on this with plans for various cameos across the superhero movies all leading to this.

The news follows reports earlier in the week that movies like Wonder Woman 3 and Black Adam 2 had been scrapped. However, Gunn took to social media to offer a word of caution about believing all of the reports about their plans. "We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way," he wrote. "But we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives."

