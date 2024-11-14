PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted details trailers for its December showcase, and new entries to "the Council"

Yeehaw, get ready to rustle up some more gaming news because the rootin' tootin' PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns this year on December 5! The show will feature a look at the 25 hottest games to look forward to in 2025, as well as a look at many more ("more than 75", in fact).

Want to give it a watch? It airs live on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 12pm PST, 3pm EST, 8pm GMT and 9pm CET on YouTube and Twitch , as well as on Steam and Bilibili in China. Frankie Ward returns as host after many stints on the PC Gaming Show before, and narrating is Amelia Tyler (yup, the narrator from Baldur's Gate 3 – very apt!).

Some of the early looks include more information on Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, a reveal for Killing Floor 3, a fresh trailer for The Thing: Remastered, a brand new trailer for Eternal Strands, and something "special" from the prolific and inventive developer Strange Scaffold (El Paso Elsewhere, I Am Your Beast, Clickolding, and more).

The main event counts down the top 25 PC games that are currently being developed, and the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted have deputized "the council" in order to help them decide what makes the cut. Don't worry, this collection of individuals aren't anonymous and hiding under robes. They're openly made up of some of the best in the business, a mixture of "industry luminaries, content creators and editors". While we don't know every single person, the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted has provided an updated list of who has had input, and it's certainly star-studded! New entries include:

Abubakar Salim (actor, game developer and producer)

Anna Hollinrake (Electric Saint)

AnnieFuchsia (content creator)

Brenda Romero (Romero Games)

DansGaming (content creator)

Dean Hall (RocketWerkz)

Esfand (content creator)

Harrie (content creator)

MissMikkaa (content creator)

Day[9]TV (creator)

Steve Spohn (AbleGamers)

They join the likes of industry legends such as Side Meier, John Romero, Victoria Tran, Hannah Flynn, and many more.

(Image credit: Future)

Airing on December 5, the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted broadcast arrives in a busy time in the gaming calendar. It's two weeks after our own The Golden Joysticks Awards in London, which is on November 21, and just before The Game Awards in LA, which is on December 12.

It's all Most Wanted indeed – we might be celebrating some of the best games in a surprisingly solid year, but at the same time there's plenty to look forward to next year as well. For a better idea, why not take a look at our own upcoming games list and note some down? But for now, we've got the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted circled with a big red pen. We'll see you there!

