Save up to $153 on DDR4 RAM in the PC gaming deals at Amazon

You can currently save up to $153 on DDR4 RAM during the PC gaming deals at Amazon, for both the best gaming PCs and best gaming laptops alike.

The deepest discount of these PC gaming deals is reserved for the Kingston Fury Renegade 64GB (32x2GB) kit for just $269.99 (down from $423) for a massive $153 off the MSRP. While we did briefly see this price throughout the end of December and beginning of January, it's worth reiterating that the Kingston Fury Renegade 64GB quickly shot back up to $350. If you're after an aggressive rate on a ton of high-speed gaming memory, then this deal is hard to beat.

If you're thinking of upgrading your gaming laptop's RAM, then you can do so for less with the Kingston Fury Impact DDR4 CL20 32GB for only $143.99 (reduced from $224) - an $80 saving. High-capacity laptop memory doesn't quite enjoy as many discounts as what's typically found with the best RAM for gaming, so today's deal is a great opportunity to breathe new life into your machine.

Today's best PC gaming deals

Kingston FURY Renegade 64GB | $423 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $153 - The Kingston Fury Renegade 64GB kit returns to the cheapest price that we can verify. This model quickly rose again to $350, so we recommend acting quickly if you're interested in adding a huge amount of memory to your rig.



Kingston FURY Impact 32GB | $224 $143.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This is the lowest price that we have come across on the Kingston Fury Impact 32GB single stick RAM. Extensive offers on laptop memory are less common than their desktop counterparts, so this deal is a great chance to speed up your portable powerhouse.



While DDR5 is now upon us, it is unlikely that mass adoption of the new format is going to happen for a little while. At the time of writing, only the best CPUs for gaming from Intel, and even then it's just the 12th gen, support it. AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 series will have support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, but that's not expected to release until towards the end of the year.

