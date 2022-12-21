Patti LuPone joins the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone is the latest performer to join the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), LuPone may be playing a witch in the WandaVision spin-off.

It was previously announced that Heartstopper's Joe Locke,, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia joined the cast, as well as Aubrey Plaza – the latter of whom is rumored to be playing a villain. Caulfield Ford will return as Dottie Jones, a resident of Westview that fell victim to Wanda's enchantments. Kathryn Hahn, of course, reprises her role as the titular Agatha Harkness.

In WandaVision, Agatha poses as Wanda's neighbor Agnes – and attempts to take her power in the end. This backfires, however, with Wanda trapping Agatha in Westview and forcing her to return to her Agnes persona. However, Wanda's fate remains up in the air after the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – so there's a chance the spell could have been broken, and that Coven of Chaos will pick up where WandaVision left off.

LuPone has won three Tony Awards and two Grammy Awards, in addition to starring as Joan Clayton in Penny Dreadful. The Broadway star also plays a parody of herself named Kathy Pizzaz in American Horror Story: NYC. LuPone is currently filming Ari Aster's surrealist horror comedy Beau is Afraid, which stars Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Michael Gandolfini, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Richard Kind

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to arrive on Disney Plus in late 2023. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.