Agatha: Coven of Chaos adds Heartstopper actor to cast

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has added Heartstopper star Joe Locke to its cast. Locke joins the show in an undisclosed role and stars alongside Kathryn Hahn, who is set to play WandaVision fan favorite Agatha Harkness.

It was previously announced that Caulfield Ford would return as Dottie Jones, a resident of Westview that fell victim to the Scarlet Witch's enchantments. No other casting info has been released, though Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the MCU, has said that she would "love" to be part of the show.

In the comics, Agatha is one of the original witches from the Salem Witch trials who goes on to become one of the strongest magicians in the Marvel Universe. She possesses chaos magic and telekinesis, similar to Wanda. In WandaVision, Agatha poses as Wanda's neighbor Agnes – and attempts to take her power in the end. This backfires, with Wanda trapping Agatha in Westview forcing her to return to her Agnes persona.

Locke currently stars as Charlie Spring on Netflix's popular coming-of-age comedy-drama Heartstopper, playing a gay teen who falls in love with his classmate Nick. The show, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, has been renewed for both a second and third season.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to arrive on Disney Plus in late 2023. For more, check out all the upcoming Marvel TV shows and movies you need to get on your radar, or, get up to date on the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.