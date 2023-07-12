“How long is Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals?” is a fair question to ask as the first game was pretty short, so it’s good to know how much time the sequel can take up depending on your playstyle. It’s a similar length to the first game, taking easily under 10 hours to complete on your first playthrough, but if you want to see and do everything you can in Camena, you’ll need to play through Oxenfree 2 at least a couple of times. So, whether you want to see Riley’s story through to the end quickly, or are after a 100% completion, here’s breakdown of how long Oxenfree 2 is.

Oxenfree 2 Length

(Image credit: Netflix Games)

Here’s a rough guide on how long it’ll take you to complete Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals based on your playstyle:

Essential story only: 4-5.5 hours (fast, minimal exploration, focus on story)

(fast, minimal exploration, focus on story) Story + exploration: 5.5-7 hours (standard playthrough with exploration and side activities)

(standard playthrough with exploration and side activities) Completionist: 12+ hours (100% achievements/trophies requires multiple playthroughs)

If you’re solely focusing on the essential story objectives – placing the transmitters for the most part – Oxenfree 2 is a short and sweet narrative adventure game for you to get through. You should still get a complete picture of the story, but you’ll be missing out on lots of dialogue and opportunities to interact with other characters if you aren’t exploring, gathering the collectible letters, and regularly checking your walkie talkie and radio. For true completionists who want to see as much of Oxenfree 2 as possible and get all the trophies/achievements, you’re going to have to play through the game at least twice, maybe even three times.



