How to solve the Oxenfree 2 Horseshoe Beach riddles

The Oxenfree 2 Horseshoe Beach riddles are confusing, but must be completed within the time limit if you don’t want to miss out on a particular side activity. You’ll reach these riddles when you arrive at Horseshoe Beach in search of Charlie. Jacob will chase after him, and with Riley unable to keep up, she gets separated and receives an unusual call on her walkie-talkie from an unknown voice asking to play a game. Solving the riddles isn’t essential to progressing the story, but it’s good to get them right anyway, so here are the solutions to the Horseshoe Beach riddles in Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals.



Warning: Oxenfree 2 spoilers below!

Oxenfree 2 Horseshoe Beach riddles solutions

The three Oxenfree 2 riddles in this game are solved by finding out-of-place objects in Horseshoe Beach – you’ll know you’re going in the right direction as the voice gives “warmer” and “colder” clues as you move. The voice on Riley’s walkie also speaks a countdown for each riddle, and failing to solve any riddle in time causes you to miss out on reaching a cave – more on that below – but it won’t affect the overall outcome of the game. Here’s exactly where you need to go to solve each beach riddle before time runs out:

“…No more night. No more light.”: For this Oxenfree 2 riddle, head back the way you came across the rock arch and you’ll spot a bright lamp. Interact with it for the next riddle.

(Image credit: Netflix Games)

“…Up the chimney he did shove her.”: Head back across the arch then climb your way down to the sand. Head left along the beach and you’ll spot a brick chimney against the cliff. Interact with it for the final riddle.

(Image credit: Netflix Games)

“…I’ll give him a grave. I’ll give him a cave.”: For the final Oxenfree 2 beach riddle, head to the right and climb up the first part of the cliff. Head right again and climb up the next part to reach a ledge with a boulder blocking a cave entrance.

(Image credit: Netflix Games)

Hopefully, you’ve solved all the riddles in time and can now move the boulder to reveal the cave properly. Head inside the cave and climb all the way down. You’ll need to use a climbing anchor and rope to descend deeper. At the end of the cave there’s a shoe that you can collect.

(Image credit: Netflix Games)

Picking up the shoe causes sudden radio interference that puts Riley back on Horseshoe Beach looking at the moon, then eventually being with a child. If you fail any of the riddles, you skip straight to this radio interference and do not get to go into the cave to collect the shoe. As far as I’m aware, there are no other ways to get into this cave. By not collecting the shoe, you’ll miss out on a trophy/achievement in which you give the shoe to a man called Hank who you’ll speak to later in Garland.

