Outriders bug is wiping players' weapons and armor

An Outriders bug is apparently causing players to lose all accumulated weapons and armor items.

As you can see in the post below, which emerged on the Outriders subreddit earlier today, a player has been hit with a bug that has completely wiped their character of all weapons and armor items. This renders their player character effectively "naked," and they appear as such when the player goes to the character selection screen on Outriders to launch into the game.

That's a pretty painful bug for any player to stomach, let alone one that's spent over 20 hours in Outriders so far. In the comments section underneath the post on the subreddit, a number of other players sound off about also encountering the particular bug, and having all their items on a character wiped as a result of the issue.

Right now, it's not clear whether this bug is being looked into by Outriders developer People Can Fly. The player in the original subreddit post writes that they've submitted a support ticket through the developer's official website, but so far they've heard nothing back.

When Outriders launched last week, server issues were plaguing the game throughout its first few days. Most players were unable to connect to the online game's servers shortly after launch on April 2, but by April 4, People Can Fly appeared to have the situation largely under control, bringing different regions online one by one in an attempt to control the situation.

Right now, it's not clear what People Can Fly has planned for Outriders in the immediate future. In a recent interview, studio leadership revealed that they were only interested in "significant expansions with self-contained stories." Whether that could turn into sizeable DLC expansions for the game, we'll have to wait and see, because right now the developer isn't giving away anything.