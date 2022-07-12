Only Murders in the Building gets early season 3 renewal at Hulu

The mystery continues. Only Murders in the Building has been picked up for a third season at Hulu.

The news comes just a couple of weeks after season 2 premiered on the streaming app, which finds Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) at the center of yet another shocking murder – and this time, Arconia Board president Bunny Folger (Jane Houdyshell) is the victim. As suspicion mounts, the trio become the subjects of a competing true crime podcast, prompting almost every neighbor in the building has turned against them.

Season 1 broke the record for most-watched Hulu Original comedy series, earning Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations for Best Comedy Series and Best Actor for both Martin and Short. The show is written and created by Martin and John Hoffman, the latter of whom has written for HBO's Looking and Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate," Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said of the renewal. "Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story."

Only Murders in the Building season 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.