Kevin Feige explains why Marvel Phase 4 had no Avengers movie

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has addressed why the MCU didn’t feature an Avengers movie as part of Marvel Phase 4, which draws to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November.

"The truth is, when we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3, there were [fewer] projects over more years. They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film," Feige told MTV News (opens in new tab).

Feige suggests that the larger output from Marvel – including all its shows on Disney Plus – has lessened the need for a new Avengers movie every few years.

"As [Phases] 4, 5, and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years – because of all the amazing stuff we're now allowed to do on Disney Plus, and getting characters from Fox – Fantastic Four, and Deadpool – that it felt like, certainly after Infinity War and Endgame, that we thought Avengers movies aren't cappers."

For Feige, “Avengers films really should be the capper to a saga” – which is why The Multiverse Saga will end with the 2025 double bill of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (which now has a director in Destin Daniel Cretton) and Avengers: Secret Wars.

By then, it will be have been six years since Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era. Thankfully, Marvel’s announcements at San Diego Comic-Con has filled in the gap with several projects to look forward to in the interim. There’s a Thunderbolts movie, a new Captain America, a Daredevil series, and a Fantastic Four debut all to come. For more from the event, here’s everything Marvel announced during SDCC.