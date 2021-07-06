Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders: they could be live soon at these stores

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders could be going live any time now despite the console not being released until October 8 2021. So it's always a great idea to steal a march on getting a hold of one for yourself. The US Switch OLED price has been confirmed at $349 - we're still waiting on other regions.

We'll show you which retailers you should be keeping an eye on in the coming days to see if Switch OLED pre-orders open up. But seeing as you've got plenty of other better things to be doing, you could always ask us to give you a shout when Nintendo and retailers confirm their plans by signing up to our Switch OLED pre-orders newsletter below for the latest updates.

That may come in handy over the next few months - just ask anyone trying to find PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock this year and they'll tell you what a nightmare it's been. Even finding a regular Nintendo Switch deal has been super hard, especially in the US. So expect the Switch OLED pre-orders to give us a fair bit of grief before bagging one too.

Nintendo Switch OLED - why should you pre-order it?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the mega-popular console that now includes an OLED display for when playing in handheld mode. The screen is larger too at seven inches (up from 6.2 inches on the original model). If your home Wi-Fi is a little weak or you want to cut down on lag for online gaming when playing on the TV, then the new ethernet port on the improved dock will be another upgrade you'll like.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like Nintendo is making any Switch games exclusive to the upgraded console, so we won't have a repeat of the situation that happened a few years back with the New 3DS release. Your old Joy-Cons will attach to the new Switch OLED as well, so there's no need to re-buy any of them when the new console launches.

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders - US

At the time of writing, we've not seen any stores post Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders online. But we've listed the retailers most likely to get them in and we'd wager these are the ones most likely to go first.

Amazon

Likely to be one of the biggest retailers in the US for Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders, which could also mean they'll get snapped up faster than other retailers. We'd keep an eye out around midnight each night if you're up anyway if nothing happens today.

Walmart

During the pandemic, Walmart has fared better than most retailers for regular drops of in-demand consoles, so we're optimistic it'll be a contender for large quantities of Nintendo Switch OLED stock when other retailers fall by the wayside.

Best Buy

Like Walmart, Best Buy has been one of the lucky few retailers to get stock of other in-demand consoles, so it'll be one to check regularly if you want to bag a Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order before the Christmas shopping season makes it even tougher.

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders - UK

We could be waiting a little longer than the US for the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders to open in the UK, as Nintendo has not confirmed a UK price yet at the time of writing. We'd expect something around the £350-£370 mark.

Amazon

Of all the UK retailers, Amazon has probably had the most Switch stock even at the dryest of times over the last few years, so it looks like it has a strong relationship with Nintendo which will certainly bode well for shoppers keen to grab the new super Switch OLED version.

Game

While we're constantly surprised that Game is still with us, it's been able to stay in contention as far as getting stock of new consoles goes in 2021. Be warned though, Game will always try and sell you a massive bundle rather than the solus console and we expect the Switch OLED pre-orders to be the same.

John Lewis

Despite seemingly not being as enthusiastic about selling game consoles lately, John Lewis is always worth a look with any electrical purchase as they include a free two-year warranty at no extra charge. We'd be surprised if it actually gets Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders though as it only stocked the PS5 and Series X post-launch.

Currys

Currys often try and get around the issue of scalper bots beating everyone to the punch by deploying online queue systems. It also runs ballots providing winners an exclusive window to buy a console. We'll update if Currys confirms this as an option again for Switch OLED pre-orders.

