Nintendo is releasing pastel Joy-Cons and I can't decide which pair I want more

Nintendo has announced two new sets of Joy-Cons, both of which sport a gorgeous pastel colour pallet, and it might be my new favourite set.

On June 2, Nintendo revealed two new sets of Joy-Cons - a pastel purple and green pair and a pastel pink and yellow pair. These new controllers aren't much different from the other colour combinations that Nintendo has released, but there's something about the specific shades of these colours that have me questioning whether I need another four Joy-Cons in my life.

I do have one problem with these new Joy-Cons though. As you can see from the tweet below, Nintendo hasn't allowed a lot of wiggle room in terms of which colours go together. For me, my dream set-up would be the pastel purple with the pastel pink, but unfortunately, both the purple and pink are on the left side of the Switch, meaning I can't even mix and match the two sets.

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7June 2, 2023 See more

To be fair, the purple and green combo works really well, and - as pointed out by @ dreamlandgem on Twitter - the pink and yellow set is actually the perfect combo for all the Kirby fans out there. If you missed out on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons -themed Switch, this is also a pretty good alternative as both sets give off summery, island vibes.

This wasn't the only announcement Nintendo has made in the last few hours. Alongside the new Joy-Cons, we also got news of a brand new 1-2-Switch game, titled Everybody 1-2-Switch. Early last year, it was rumored that a sequel was on the way , but by the summer of that same year reports came out that the game "tested horribly ". If you wanted to give it a go though, the good news is that it'll only cost $30/£25 - that's more than half the price of an average Switch game.

The pastel Joy-Cons (as well as Everybody 1-2-Switch) are set to release on June 30, 2023, and will cost the same as the other Joy-Cons currently on offer from Nintendo at $79.99/£69.99.