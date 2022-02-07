Nintendo Switch mini-game collection 1-2-Switch is reportedly getting a sequel

1-2-Switch, the mini-game collection for the Nintendo Switch, is getting an unexpected sequel according to a Nintendo leaker.

According to Zippo - who has previously predicted a number of Nintendo announcements - Nintendo is currently developing a follow-up to their 2017 Nintendo Switch title. Originally developed to show off the Nintendo Switch’s capabilities upon the console’s release, it’s a little surprising that the game may get a sequel.

This is expressed by Zippo in their blog post, which reads: "1-2 Switch is one of the most dull, lifeless, forgettable games I have ever played, and yet, it's getting a sequel for some reason. It sold well, I think?". As of the writing of this, we haven’t got any other clues or official confirmation that a sequel is on the way - so we will have to wait and see if Nintendo really does plan on bringing back this mini-game collection.

Just a few weeks prior to this leak from Zippo, the Nintendo insider also revealed potential upcoming news about Mario Kart 9. According to the blogger, Mario Kart 9 could include new racers from Pikmin, Starfox, and ARMS , in a post, Zippo said: "This new game will feature more guest characters and tracks than the previous Mario Kart game." Not only this but they also claimed that Nintendo has big plans for Mario Kart’s 30th anniversary, which is taking place this year.

These claims regarding Mario Kart 9 might actually have some legs. At the start of this year, an analyst, known as Serkan Toto of Kantan Games, has said they believe Mario Kart 9 is in active development with a "new twist." According to Toto, Nintendo "could tease" the next entry in the racing series as soon as this year. However, as of right now, Nintendo is yet to make any official announcement regarding Mario Kart 9 or beyond.