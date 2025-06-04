Nintendo workout enthusiasts rejoice: sleuth finds patents suggesting Ring Fit Adventure could get a Switch 2 sequel

A patent sleuth has spotted an interesting Nintendo listing that some fans think points to a Ring Fit Adventure sequel coming for Nintendo Switch 2.

Ring Fit Adventure is probably the closest thing we've had to a Wii Fit-esque phenomenon from Nintendo in the Switch era, with the exercise game selling over 15 million copies since it launched back in 2019 (with the lockdown that happened immediately after no doubt helping things along, since it was nigh-impossible to find for a bit there). And considering that Ring Fit is one of the few games that won't be compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 unless you own original Nintendo Switch controllers, it'd be a bit silly for Nintendo to not follow it up with a sequel.

It looks like Nintendo possibly had the same idea – the patent sleuth Nintendo Patent Watch on Bluesky has spotted a listing indicated to be "Video game controllers (accessories for)." However, there are currently no images attached to it. In any case, one identifying piece of info is that the hypothetical controller's designer is listed as Fumiyoshi Suetake, who designed the original Ring Fit controller (as well as the Alarmo).

So this isn't necessarily a confirmation of a new Ring Fit game, but Nintendo Patent Watch notes some more interesting details that align with this idea. For example, Nintendo has recently filed a continuation on the patent for the original game, meanwhile, a company named Foxconn Technology disclosed force-sensing technology for a gaming customer last year, with a drawing of what appears to be a Ring Fit controller in the document.

Again, none of this means that a new game is 100% going to happen, but the patent watch account definitely makes a compelling argument for it. Still, there's always a chance we've all been swerved and Nintendo just has some other weird idea like Alarmo waiting for us.

