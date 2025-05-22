The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has a one-up on the Xbox Elite and DualSense Edge, as Nintendo confirms you don't need to leave your game to remap the bumper buttons

While Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Cons are getting all of the love for their snazzy new mouse features, the other main controller has flown under the radar somewhat. For the most part, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller looks very similar to the original, but this time around Nintendo's more standard gamepad features the back bumpers seen on the likes of the DualSense Edge, Xbox Elite Series 2, and all manner of third-party options.

Dubbed GR and GL, these buttons are able to be assigned to any other button on the Switch 2 controller that you please. If you're playing Splatoon and want to jump without taking your finger off the right stick, just map it to one of these. However, the Xbox Elite Controller and the DualSense Edge controller require you to go digging into the Xbox Accessories app or system settings, respectively, to remap these (although they do feature multiple profiles to switch between).

Nintendo has revealed through the Nintendo Today app (that we all clowned on, but I've grown to like) that remapping these buttons will be way easier on the Nintendo Switch 2. All you need to do is hold down the home menu until the Quick Settings bar shows up and change them from there. This means you'll be able to remap these buttons from within the game without having to go back to the home screen and dig into settings pages.

Nintendo also notes that the Switch 2 will remember each user's preferred button assignments for each game, so despite its lack of profile toggle on the controller, you'll still be able to have them swap between games without having to manually remap them.



