40-minute Nintendo Direct focused on this winter's Switch games airing in less than 24 hours

A major Nintendo Direct broadcast is officially scheduled for tomorrow, the publisher has now confirmed.

The broadcast will run at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST on Thursday, September 14. You'll be able to tune in via the official Nintendo website or YouTube channel. You can also bookmark this page and watch the embedded stream below.

Nintendo says the broadcast will feature "roughly 40 minutes of information focused on Nintendo Switch games releasing this winter." Nintendo's confirmed first-party lineup for the rest of 2023 includes Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, and Super Mario RPG - all of which are technically out in the autumn months.

By strict calendar definition, "winter" goes from December 21 through March 19, and no first-party Nintendo games are confirmed for that window just yet. A remaster of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon and the new, untitled Princess Peach game are scheduled for launch sometime in 2024, though no specific date for either game has been announced just yet. The final game left on Nintendo's roster of previous announcements, Metroid Prime 4, doesn't even have a release year yet.

There are plenty more upcoming Switch games than just what's coming from Nintendo's internal studios, but here's what the first-party release calendar looks like ahead of the Direct.

Detective Pikachu Returns - October 6, 2023

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - October 20, 2023

WarioWare: Move It! - November 3, 2023

Super Mario RPG - November 17, 2023

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon - TBA 2024

Princess Peach will star as the main character in a brand new game - TBA 2024

Metroid Prime 4 - TBA

While a Switch 2 launch in 2024 is looking likely as more and more reliable insiders report on it, based on this Direct's stated focus on "Nintendo Switch games" I wouldn't get your hopes up for any concrete information on Nintendo's new console. (I'd love to be wrong, though.)

