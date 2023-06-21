Let's-a-go, Luigi's Mansion Dark Moon is getting a Switch remaster

Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is being remastered for Nintendo Switch.

The Switch remaster was announced rather unceremoniously during today's Nintendo Direct. The teaser trailer lasts about 20 seconds and reveals only that "a visually enhanced version of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, is in development. We hope you look forward to seeing more of Luigi's ghostly antics."

Honestly, for shame, Nintendo. My boy Luigi deserves better. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is hilarious, clever, and one of the best-looking games on 3DS, and its unsung hero has twice the personality of his red-hatted brother, who stole the show per usual during today's Nintendo Direct with that weird-looking Mario Elephant costume.

Jokes aside, for my money Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is one of the best 3DS games out there, and I'm psyched to see it getting the Switch treatment after 10 long years trapped on the handheld like a ghost in a Poltergust. It's been a while since I last played it, but I remember some genuinely challenging levels, memorable bosses, and a ton of funny moments that you don't get as much with mainline Mario games.

Dark Moon also introduced a multiplayer component to the series with the ScareScraper mode, of which a later iteration was added to the also-wonderful Luigi's Mansion 3.

Nintendo hasn't revealed a release date for Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon on Switch, but fans of spoopy games and underdogs everywhere can rest assured that it is set to launch in 2024.

