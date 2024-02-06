Nightingale, the fantasy survival game from former Mass Effect devs, will now release two days early

If you've been looking forward to open-world survival game Nightingale, then there's good news - the early access release date has been moved up by two days.

Nightingale was previously set to launch on February 22 across both Steam and the Epic Games Store, but will now launch two days earlier on February 20 via early access. There's been no change with the new game's previously-announced price though - that stays at $29.99.

The move was announced earlier today, February 6, by developer Inflexion Games. It's not immediately clear why the release date is moving up slightly, but it must mean good things for the new survival game behind the scenes as it hurtles towards early access later this month.

It's not as if Nightingale was even releasing directly alongside any huge games across the industry. The previous release date would've put it right alongside creepy car indie Pacific Drive, and it's now just over a week removed from the blockbuster launch of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on February 29.

But there's one thing Nightingale and Rebirth do have in common: big monsters. In fact, the former has some truly nightmare-inducing creatures, and you'll be going toe-to-toe with them in the first-person perspective, so get ready for horrid deformed dragons and other monstrosities to tower over you.

If you didn't already know, Nightingale is actually the long-gestating project of former Mass Effect veterans, but if you were looking for some similar BioWare-style story arcs, Nightingale is a deliberate departure from Mass Effect's storytelling.

