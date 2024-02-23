How to increase your gear score in Nightingale

To increase your Nightingale gear score, you just need to craft gear with a better rating than your current stuff to boost your average score. It sounds simple, but Nightingale has so many different types of gear you can craft across tools, weapons, and clothes, so it's really not clear what to focus on or what's easiest to increase. It doesn't help that getting your score all the way up to 20 is required to unlock the Antiquarian Site of Power, so to help you get through that quickly, I'll explain how you increase your gear score in Nightingale below.

Crafting better gear increases your Nightingale gear score

Like lots of other games with gear scoring, Nightingale measures the average score of all your currently equipped and held gear to give you an overall Character Equipment Rating. Here are all the gear slots you can fill and boost to increase your overall score:

Hat

Gear

Back

Top

Bottom

Gloves

Shoes

Item held in main hand, for example, a mining pick

You'll start the game with Shoddy clothes, and then the tutorial will get you to craft some Makeshift tools using scavenged raw materials. Once you're past the tutorial, you'll unlock the Basic Workbench and Tanning Station, letting you craft some Simple tools with higher scores. A bit later, you'll be able to craft your own clothes by paying some Essence to the Essence Trader outside the Antiquarian site to get a recipe for the Sewing Station. Of course, to craft any of these items, you'll need resources like wood, stone, leather, straps, and more.



As you progress through the game, unlocking new realms and crafting recipes, you'll eventually get to a point where you can upgrade and even enchant gear to increase its power and score.



