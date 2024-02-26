How to get Heartshots in Nightingale

Nightingale Heartshots are a special challenge given to you by the lawman Bass Reeves, which - unsurprisingly - is about shooting enemies in the heart, which does such high damage that it's almost guaranteed to kill them if you can land the hit. It's not easily done though, especially depending on the shape of the enemy that you're trying to kill, as on quadrupedal or fast-moving enemies the chest isn't always an easy target to hit. Fortunately, we'll explain the best way to get Heartshots in Nightingale below, and to become a marksman worthy of your gunslinger mentor.

Nightingale Heartshots explained

Heartshots in Nightingale are when you hit a target in the middle of the chest with a ranged attack, doing massive damage. This is actually illustrated by the damage icon coming up in gold instead of white, much like a headshot does, and is usually enough damage to kill the target immediately, ten times that of a headshot.

As far as we can tell, most enemies can be hit with a Heartshot, though we can't say if it applies to all of them. However, standard enemies and creatures like Bound, wolves and deer can all be heartshot - though that's easier said than done.

To get a Heartshot, it's easier to attack from stealth, in the hope that the enemies will be moving around less. Depending on the enemy you might need to fire from a different angle - we had more success Heartshotting wolves from the side, for example, rather than from head-on. Experiment around, and remember that the quality of enemy you shoot doesn't matter for the challenge, so don't feel the need to chase down tough foes to complete this particular challenge.

Keep in mind that this is a hard challenge to do, and it's easy to get discouraged at first. You can't just shoot the target in the chest, you have to hit dead-centre, and ranged weapons like the Slingbow are not the most accurate devices at the best of times. Just try being a ranged fighter for a while as you generally play the game, and you should eventually rack up the two Heartshots (and three headshots) for Bass Reeves.

