Move over Yasuke, Naoe's kick can deflect arrows in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows has a kick that would make Sparta's King Leonidas himself proud, but shinobi Naoe has a nifty punt of her own.

Yasuke can use his devastating strength to send enemies flying with his "this is Sparta" style kick, but Naoe, being a lot smaller and more agile, can't rely on that kind of force. Instead, she needs precision.

In a clip shared to Reddit, Naoe deftly deflects an incoming arrow with a swift forward kick. It's a move straight out of a movie and I'm amazed it's something the developers included. Those delays really helped Ubisoft polish this game. Unfortunately, this isn't a full block, as "it still did damage," but it's still very cool. "Actual f**king ninja," writes one commenter.

People in the replies note that you can even get an achievement in the game for parrying an arrow, so that would be an even better way to stop them from hurting Naoe. She does have an overpowered tanto that makes her basically unkillable, so if you pick that up, you won't have to dodge or parry at all. It's one of the best weapons in the game .

There's plenty to do in Assassin's Creed Shadows to keep you busy. If you've already deflected an arrow with a kick, try fighting through high-level regions to get Naoe to date night . You won't have access to most of the game's romance options if you use canon mode, though, as it disables all the dialogue choices, so you can't flirt much.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best RPGs you can play right now.