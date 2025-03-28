Assassin's Creed Shadows has an early secret weapon that's easy to miss, but you have to get: "I haven’t even been hit once since I found it"

News
By published

One of the most OP weapons I've ever seen in the RPG series

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been out for just over a week, but if you're just settling in to play it this weekend, stop what you're doing. There's an incredibly overpowered weapon that you can get very early on, and it has an awesome effect that you don't want to miss out on.

The Igan Sunset is a tanto that you can get from a legendary chest in the game's starting area, Izumi Settsu. With it, Naoe can slow down time by performing an Escape Strike. This is a very early ability you can unlock in the tanto skill tree that allows you to do a quick attack and then dodge back. Just press the quick or strong attack button followed by the dodge button, and you'll slash, then leap backward.

Normally, the Escape Strike creates a little distance, but with the Igan Sunset equipped, time is slowed for enemies, but Naoe moves at her normal speed, meaning foes have no time to raise their weapons to block your next attacks.

Amazing Things You Want To Get Early In Assassin's Creed Shadows... (AC Shadows Tips And Tricks) - YouTube Amazing Things You Want To Get Early In Assassin's Creed Shadows... (AC Shadows Tips And Tricks) - YouTube
Watch On

This effect turns Naoe into the fastest, most deadly assassin since Basim and his ability to seemingly teleport straight to multiple enemies and kill them in a lighting-fast chain. In Assassin's Creed Mirage, it's meant to be a glitch in the Animus caused by how fast he is, not an actual teleport, and now Naoe can sort of do the same thing. This proves she really would win in a fight against Yasuke.

To get the tanto, Polygon states you simply go to the legendary chest in the Izumi Settsu region. It's located in Tozuku’s Lair, a small enemy camp just north of your hideout, close to the Katano Foothills viewpoint.

Over on Reddit, people are already calling this ability "broken." You can also spam it infinitely, which one user calls "insane" and adds, "I haven’t even been hit once since I found it." You'd better use it now because Ubisoft will undoubtedly want to balance this by giving it a cooldown or something.

While you're here, check out our list of the best Assassin's Creed games in the series.

See more PS5 News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe

Ubisoft reaches deal with Tencent to create $4.3 billion mini-Ubisoft subsidiary to "spearhead development" on new Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast Ise Sadaoki sending Naoe to get papers

How to retrieve the papers in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Belly of the Beast quest
Four Zois meeting to chat on a sunny street in InZOI

inZOi vs The Sims 4: I'm pitting the life sims against each other to compare five key features
See more latest
Most Popular
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy
How to watch Buffy The Vampire Slayer online and from anywhere
The switch 2 right joy-con on its side looking liek a computer mouse attached to some device
The mysterious button on the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con has finally been revealed – it's a C, and fans are desperately trying to figure out what it's for: "Either Community or Connect"
Thunderbolts* trailer
Marvel fans think Avengers: Doomsday announcements sealed the fate of this Thunderbolts character once and for all
inZOI Character Studio screenshot showing a young woman with short black/pink hair, black cat-like ears, and a black blouse with a bowtie
Realistic The Sims competitor inZOI already has 86% "Very Positive" reviews on Steam as fans praise its visuals and lack of paid DLC
A trainer gives a thumbs up to the camera as the UI shows her rank climbing up the Z-A charts in Pokemon Legends Z-A
After wondering what the heck Pokemon Legends: Z-A's name actually meant, we now know it's tied to a pretty cool ranking system
Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie during one of the best shows on Max, The Last of Us.
Neil Druckmann says he's letting HBO worry about "what to spoil or not" ahead of The Last of Us season 2 after Part 2's leaks: "[It] all blew up in my face"
Steven Yeun in Beef
New Avatar movie (not that one) adds Invincible star Steven Yeun in mystery role alongside Dave Bautista
Olivier Richters and Alan Ritchson in Reacher season 3
Reacher star Alan Ritchson says he was knocked out cold during that explosive season 3 finale fight with a 7ft 2in Dutch bodybuilder
Pokemon TCG stock all sold out in online stores
Pokémon Company issues statement around barren TCG stock, with promises of "maximizing production" for new Trading Card Game expansions
Super Mario Odyssey - Mario underwater
Nintendo quietly confirms "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games" as a separate thing to console exclusives following Virtual Game Cards' big reveal