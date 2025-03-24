Assassin’s Creed Shadows Yasuke actor says that Naoe could beat his samurai in a fight: “Especially with that big a** helmet of mine”

published

Might vs. sleight

Assassin's Creed Shadows is out now and it's been a phenomenal launch for the series. It already has over two million players, surpassing the likes of Origins and Odyssey. The actors who play the dual protagonists sit down and have a conversation about their characters, but the question we all want answered is: who would beat who?

"Who wins in a fight between Yasuke and Naoe?" asks Tongayi Chirisa, the actor behind the legendary samurai. "This one we need to say at the same time," says Masumi, the actor who portrays the stealthy shinobi.

In unison, the pair say Naoe and then fistbump. "How did you know," Masumi asks? "You're a ninja. You could be right here and I'll never know," Chirisa explains, gesturing to his neck. "Especially with that big a** helmet of mine, you could just snap me [from] miles away, like you're throwing something at me."

"I'm in the shadows," Masumi agrees. Naoe is much more stealth focused, whereas Yasuke deals with enemies through sheer strength. In all the past Assassin's Creed games, the sneaky assassin bests the tough guys in thick armor, so it stands to reason Naoe would come out on top here, too, and it's nice the actors both agree.

Our Assassin's Creed Shadows review notes "Yasuke is a powerhouse in combat, capable of taking on entire garrisons" while "Naoe is the opposite – she's far more fragile, but much better at stealth and parkour."

And now we know who would win in a fight, the stealthy ninja, not the armored samurai. At least, according to the actors, anyway.

If you're hungry for more, check out the Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap so you know exactly what's coming up in the game.

