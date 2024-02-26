How to apply Infusions in Nightingale

By Joel Franey
published

Infusions in Nightingale are magical effects that can be applied to equipment.

Nightingale review
(Image credit: Inflexion Games)

You can apply Nightingale Infusions to your weapons, armor and equipment for various perks and buffs, as well as increasing your gear score and progressing through the story. However, the whole system isn't hugely well explained and is something largely understood through rough experimentation, so we'll cover where they come from, what they do, and how to apply Infusions in Nightingale below.

Applying Infusions in Nightingale explained

Nightingale Infusions

(Image credit: Inflexion Games)

Infusions in Nightingale are special passive buffs that can be applied to equipment. Here's the basic rules on how they work:

  • Infusions can be found as random rewards in the world or crafted at an Enchanter's Focus, similar to the Nightingale Antiquarian and Astrolabe Cards.
  • Once you have Infusions, you can apply them to compatible equipment by right-clicking on them in your inventory and choosing "apply", before picking the item you want to apply them to.
  • Items can only have Infusions applied to them if they're Uncommon Rarity or higher (which means upgrading them with Nightingale T1 Essence).
  • The higher rarity the item, the more Infusions it can have applied to it.
  • Not all Infusions can be applied to all equipment - you can't add Blocking Efficiency enchantments to equipment you can't used to block, for example,  
More Nightingale guides

Nightingale Lineage
Nightingale Heartshots

Obviously Infusions come with their own individual benefits, increasing how good you are at certain things, but the other major advantage of them is that having Infusions applied to equipment you're using increases your Nightingale Gear Score - not by much, but if you apply Infusions to everything you're holding, you'll see a gradual but meaningful increase in your over level.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

See comments