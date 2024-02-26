You can apply Nightingale Infusions to your weapons, armor and equipment for various perks and buffs, as well as increasing your gear score and progressing through the story. However, the whole system isn't hugely well explained and is something largely understood through rough experimentation, so we'll cover where they come from, what they do, and how to apply Infusions in Nightingale below.

Applying Infusions in Nightingale explained

Infusions in Nightingale are special passive buffs that can be applied to equipment. Here's the basic rules on how they work:

Infusions can be found as random rewards in the world or crafted at an Enchanter's Focus , similar to the Nightingale Antiquarian and Astrolabe Cards.

, similar to the Nightingale Antiquarian and Astrolabe Cards. Once you have Infusions, you can apply them to compatible equipment by right-clicking on them in your inventory and choosing "apply", before picking the item you want to apply them to.

and choosing "apply", before picking the item you want to apply them to. Items can only have Infusions applied to them if they're Uncommon Rarity or higher (which means upgrading them with Nightingale T1 Essence).

(which means upgrading them with Nightingale T1 Essence). The higher rarity the item, the more Infusions it can have applied to it.

it can have applied to it. Not all Infusions can be applied to all equipment - you can't add Blocking Efficiency enchantments to equipment you can't used to block, for example,

Obviously Infusions come with their own individual benefits, increasing how good you are at certain things, but the other major advantage of them is that having Infusions applied to equipment you're using increases your Nightingale Gear Score - not by much, but if you apply Infusions to everything you're holding, you'll see a gradual but meaningful increase in your over level.

