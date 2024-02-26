How to get Twine in Nightingale

Crafting Nightingale Twine just requires some fibers and a Simple Spinning Wheel, but you need the recipe for the wheel first. While you're working your way towards increasing your Nightingale gear score to reach the Antiquarian Site of Power, learning how to craft Twine for Charm Twine will help you when it comes to upgrading your improved gear with Charms, though there are Nightingale Infusions to worry about too. While you need a piece of special equipment to make Twine, it's one of the easiest things you can craft in Nightingale, so here’s what you need for it.

How to craft Nightingale Twine

To make a single piece of Twine, you need to combine two of the same Fiber material, but as I've mentioned, you need to have built yourself a Simple Spinning Wheel to do so. To get a wheel for spinning fibers, visit an Essence Trader and buy the recipe for the Simple Spinning Wheel for 55 Essences – in fact, Twine can also be bought for Essences from these traders, but I would only recommend it if you're desperate as Twine is one of these easiest things to craft in Nightingale.

Next, open the 'Building' tab of the Guidebook and select the Spinning Wheel from this list and place it wherever you need it. Finally, you just need to supply the necessary materials, which are:

Fiber x15: Collect resources from any leafy shrubs and long grass plants to gather Plant Fibers.

Collect resources from any leafy shrubs and long grass plants to gather Plant Fibers. Wood Bundle x3: Use an axe to chop down trees.

Use an axe to chop down trees. Bones x1: Animal Fibers are a common drop from any dead animal. Make sure you use a knife on any carcass to skin it and get more resources from it.

Now you should have a functioning Simple Spinning Wheel that you can use to craft different thread materials for other crafting projects. From this list, one of the options is obviously Twine, which you can make by adding fiber materials such as Animal Fibers or Plant Fibers to the Spinning Wheel. It doesn't require any fuel, so just chuck in your fibers and let 'er spin. You can now use that Twine to create wicks for wax candles, refine it into useful Charm Twine with other materials to later enhance your gear, and more.

