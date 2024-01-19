Former Mass Effect dev’s new survival game Nightingale has some nightmare fuel monsters

It turns out open-world survival game Nightingale has some truly horrible monsters to throw at you.

Nightingale, the open-world alternate-world Victorian survival game, has just unveiled some of its 'Apex' monsters, via IGN. It's the Apex Humbaba that the new gameplay for Nightingale shows off, and if the other Apex monsters are anything like this one, I want nothing whatsoever to do with them.

The Apex Humbaba is a dragon-like creature, lumbering around the battlefield with its massive heft and basically trying its best to fall flat on top of the players. Considering Nightingale is played in the first-person perspective, it's pretty much in your face and on top of you all the time.

The creature also has a horrible, almost humanoid face. It's like someone came along and transplanted a goblin face onto the heaving body of a dragon, and while those two things are sort of cool on their own, they definitely do not belong together in some nightmarish creation.

The gameplay almost looks like first-person Monster Hunter, only if you were violently swinging an axe around with reckless abandon like something out of Sons of the Forest. Don't worry if you're more of a ranged player though - there's plenty of old-school firearms on offer like pistols and rifles.

Nightingale is from a new studio founded by a group of BioWare and Mass Effect veterans. The multiplayer monster-hunting game sure is very different from the classic RPGs they've been working on in the past.

Check out our very own Nightingale preview to see what we made of all the wicked and wonderful creatures the new survival game is offering.