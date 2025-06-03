Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: live updates from launch week
Nintendo Switch 2 will land in your hands this week, if you're fast enough
1. US stock
2. UK stock
3. Live updates
If you missed out on an early order, you're likely scouring the web wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. That's fair enough, I'm doing the exact same thing.
The new Nintendo handheld hits the shelves on June 5, and we've already had plenty of movement from top retailers in both the US and UK. These stores have all promised Nintendo Switch 2 stock for the big day itself, so whether you're lining up outside your local store at midnight or keeping those Chrome tabs warm it's nearly go-time.
In the US, Best Buy, Target and GameStop are all now confirmed to be offering the chance to buy Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. Things are slightly different in the UK. We've seen pre-orders running all the way up to this week, with new stock hitting the shelves at Amazon. However, some stores like ShopTo and Very have had to push their delivery dates back.
I've been tracking high profile releases for over five years now, hunting down stock of everything from the PS5 and Xbox during their own chaotic launches to limited edition PlayStation drops and more. That means I know the tips and tricks to make sure you've got the best shot at buying a Nintendo Switch 2 on day one, and which retailers look like they might be ready to drop at any moment.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop has announced that select stores will be open for the Nintendo Switch 2's midnight release on June 5 (ET), with customers running on Pacific Time able to head in from 9pm PT. We haven't heard anything about online restocks yet, but an email notification system is live for virtual orders.
Best Buy | Check stock
Best Buy was one of the first retailers to advertise its late store openings, stating that 'most' stores will have a supply at the ready when the clock strikes midnight. You can check to see if yours is among the participating locations and there's even a commemorative coin up for grabs.
Target | Check stock
Target is opening its own stores from June 5 and adding more online inventory the day after. That means you've got two choices here, go all in on day one or hold off and wait for delivery later on. The retailers has stated that a number of physical and digital 'tickets' will be assigned in the lead up to launch, up until all tickets have been handed out (or ten minutes before the store opens). Note that this doesn't look like a midnight launch, with each store opening at its usual time. You'll need to get there early to line up, though.
Walmart | Check stock
Walmart hasn't announced any launch day Nintendo Switch 2 stock, but the handheld's listing page does state that it's 'Coming soon' with that June 5 release date. All virtual eyes are going to be on this store come launch day.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo could have more Switch 2 handhelds at the ready, but considering its own pre-order process was locked behind email invites for so long it's looking less likely than other stores. It's still well worth checking on launch day, though.
Amazon | Check for updates
Amazon has been completely out of the game for some time now, running no pre-orders and not even selling anything directly from Nintendo for months. If Nintendo Switch 2 stock does show up here, it will be from resellers and third party marketplaces.
Newegg | Check for stock
Newegg has listed the Nintendo Switch 2 but hasn't dropped any stock of the system just yet. We're still waiting for its first round of availability, but this could also be a holding page for release.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
✅ Very | In stock now
Very has Nintendo Switch 2 bundles live on the shelves right now, but it looks like its day one availability has run out. At the time of writing, these packages will arrive from June 13 onwards.
✅ Currys | In stock now
Currys does have the Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves, but it's only available for in-store pick up. If you can get to your local shop you're good to go here, but nothing's shipping at the moment.
Amazon | Check stock
Amazon has been refreshing its Nintendo Switch 2 stock particularly frequently over the last few weeks. I've seen multiple drops just by checking through these links. It's well worth keeping an eye on if you're struggling, though the most recent wave had delivery dates pushed past June 5.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo has restocked its own Nintendo Switch 2 supplies a couple of times since pre-orders began, and opened those drops out even to those without an email invitation. Stock has run dry now, but there could be more lining up for launch day.
ShopTo | Check stock
ShopTo has been launching higher-priced bundles on and off for weeks now, right up until the start of launch week. Delivery dates are starting to move back, though, so it's unlikely you'll get a handheld on day one here.
EE | Check stock
EE has seen a little more action over the last couple of weeks, with a handful of bundles appearing back on the shelves. There's nothing at the time of writing, but we could be in for another wave when the Nintendo Switch 2 officially hits the shelves.
The Game Collection | Check stock
The Game Collection has been fairly frequent with its Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, running smaller batches of bundles every few days over the last couple of weeks. It's currently out, but I'd recommend checking back regularly.
Argos | Check for stock
Argos was a big'un when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first landed, but it's been quiet ever since. With other retailers receiving a second allocation of devices in the last week, we could see more action over here for launch. Considering how quiet this store has been since it first ran out of stock, we could have a larger supply on June 5.
John Lewis | Check stock
John Lewis had a couple of pre-order runs, but now looks to be holding off until launch day. There seems to be a smaller allocation per drop here, but it does tend to have less eyes on it.
Which retailers will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on launch day?
Right now, the only stores confirmed to have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on launch day at Target, Best Buy, and GameStop. Smyths Toys, Argos, and Currys (though only the Oxford Street Store) have announced restocks for the day itself, though I am expecting to see more movement somewhere across the web. Very, ShopTo, and Amazon have all pushed delivery dates back on more recent restocks, so Argos could be your best bet for speedy delivery across the pond.
Should you wait for launch day if pre-orders open up again?
It's unlikely that pre-orders will reopen in the US, but they're still trucking along at some sites in the UK. Delivery dates are being nudged backwards, though Currys is offering in-store pickup now, which could put a stopper in your early order plans.
There could well be a larger stock drop from other retailers on launch day itself. In the UK, I'm looking particularly hard at Argos. With click and collect available, there could be Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds ready to order and pick up on Thursday. This site went hard at the pre-order stage with a long-lasting initial wave that gave us plenty of false hope for availability over the last few weeks.
Since then it's been deadly silent. The retailer could well have been stockpiling ahead of this week's launch, ready to attack with another major wave on June 5.
Live updates
Speaking of games...
Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles are still going strong, though some of Walmart's supplies are being pushed back to June 7 for shipping. Best Buy has rescinded shipping on some of its titles, though pickup is still available depending on your local store. GameStop's pre-orders are set to ship in 1-3 business days (and I'd be inclined to believe real-world timings will put us towards the end of that range). Even Amazon, with its smaller selection of third party releases, is delaying things to June 6.
If you're after a physical collection, you'll want to move fast to avoid further delays.
Can you buy games at the midnight launch?
If you're planning on heading down to Best Buy or GameStop for their midnight launches, you might be wondering if you can buy Nintendo Switch 2 games alongside your new handheld. No retailers have announced whether or not games and accessories will also be on sale with the Nintendo Switch 2 system at midnight, and based on previous launches it's likely your only focus is going to be on getting the handheld itself.
Still, I would be surprised if there weren't a few physical games and accessories out on the shelves ready to be swept up in the excitement.
Newegg might have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on day one
Newegg has been interesting to watch over the last month. The site listed the Nintendo Switch 2 fairly early in the pre-order process, but hasn't dropped any stock yet. This is a PC-focused retailer so I'm not holding out for a massive supply. However, that landing page has been looking like a holding spot for the handheld's launch day for some time.
This is one to watch, even if day one stock is unlikely to break any floodgates.
Walmart cancelled your pre-order? Check your inbox
Walmart is reportedly allowing those who previously pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch 2 to make another order after the store cancelled a whole bunch of them earlier this week.
Some users are reporting an email that allows them to re-order their handheld within 24 hours of receipt. If you've recently had your order canned, it's well worth checking through your inbox and spam filters for a second chance.
Nintendo's prepping for the worst
Nintendo might be trying to tell us something with the signs it's just shipped to retailers in the US. A user on the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit has posted their most recent Nintendo shipment, and it's a little larger than the Mario Kart World bundle box we've been used to seeing.
Stores are being shipped 'out of stock' signs for the Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of launch on Thursday, with the threat of limited availability looming large.
Will Amazon US get Nintendo Switch 2 stock on launch day?
If you were hoping to buy Nintendo Switch 2 from Amazon, you're out of luck. The retailer hasn't stocked any first-party Nintendo gadgets for some time now, and has been completely out of the pre-order race in the US as well. That means I'm not hopeful the store will be receiving day one stock, however some could become available via third party sellers.
Of course, that's not the case for the UK. Nintendo's beef with Bezos seems to only extend to Amazon's US store - across the pond, shoppers have enjoyed regular Switch 2 restocks from the online giant and more stock is expected around launch. Just be prepared to wait a little for delivery.
Argos is going to be big on Thursday
I've been watching Argos closely over the last few weeks, after it kicked off the pre-order game with a massive wave of stock that seemed endless. Since that first run ran out of steam, though, the retailer has been silent.
Now we know that Argos will be running Nintendo Switch 2 restocks from 6am on Thursday June 5, with same-day click and collect and delivery up for grabs. The store is built around its click and collect capabilities, and its silence in the last month could mean it's been stockpiling units ready for a big launch day.
Keep a close eye on Walmart
Walmart is one of the few brick and mortar stores in the US to not have announced a midnight launch event. However, its Nintendo Switch 2 listing pages still give me plenty of hope for a June 5 restock.
The site has the handheld as 'coming soon' with its release date listed, and considering we haven't seen too many new drops here over the last few weeks it could well have been stockpiling for a larger online wave this week.
Very's bundles won't arrive until June 13
Very has two Nintendo Switch 2 bundles still on the shelves right now, but they're both suffering from delayed delivery dates. That timeline has been shifted back as we've got closer to launch day and is currently up to Friday June 13. If you can wait, and spend a little extra on accessories, it may well be worth diving in here - we don't know how much further those delays will extend.
Nintendo Switch 2 | Pro Controller | 256GB memory card | £520 at Very
Nintendo Switch 2 | Mario Kart World | Switch 2 Camera | Pro Controller | £555 at Very
How to check your local Best Buy stores
Best Buy has been vocal about its launch day availability for a while now, so hopefully there's a sturdy supply of stock ready and waiting for us on the morning on June 5. The site has launched a store checker on its dedicated landing page, so you can see whether you'll be able to buy Nintendo Switch 2 at a midnight opening near you.
Head to Best Buy and select your state and location to see if your closest stores are participating in the launch day event.