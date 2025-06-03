Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: live updates from launch week

If you missed out on an early order, you're likely scouring the web wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. That's fair enough, I'm doing the exact same thing.

The new Nintendo handheld hits the shelves on June 5, and we've already had plenty of movement from top retailers in both the US and UK. These stores have all promised Nintendo Switch 2 stock for the big day itself, so whether you're lining up outside your local store at midnight or keeping those Chrome tabs warm it's nearly go-time.

In the US, Best Buy, Target and GameStop are all now confirmed to be offering the chance to buy Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. Things are slightly different in the UK. We've seen pre-orders running all the way up to this week, with new stock hitting the shelves at Amazon. However, some stores like ShopTo and Very have had to push their delivery dates back.

I've been tracking high profile releases for over five years now, hunting down stock of everything from the PS5 and Xbox during their own chaotic launches to limited edition PlayStation drops and more. That means I know the tips and tricks to make sure you've got the best shot at buying a Nintendo Switch 2 on day one, and which retailers look like they might be ready to drop at any moment.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: quick stock check

UK

Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I started tracking high-demand pre-orders back when the PS5 and Xbox Series X first launched and have covered everything from the PS Portal to 30th Anniversary limited edition runs since then. I know which retailers to watch for new stock drops, when those restocks are likely to happen, and how to make sure you finish up with a console in your hands on day one.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop has announced that select stores will be open for the Nintendo Switch 2's midnight release on June 5 (ET), with customers running on Pacific Time able to head in from 9pm PT. We haven't heard anything about online restocks yet, but an email notification system is live for virtual orders.

Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy was one of the first retailers to advertise its late store openings, stating that 'most' stores will have a supply at the ready when the clock strikes midnight. You can check to see if yours is among the participating locations and there's even a commemorative coin up for grabs.

Target | Check stock

Target is opening its own stores from June 5 and adding more online inventory the day after. That means you've got two choices here, go all in on day one or hold off and wait for delivery later on. The retailers has stated that a number of physical and digital 'tickets' will be assigned in the lead up to launch, up until all tickets have been handed out (or ten minutes before the store opens). Note that this doesn't look like a midnight launch, with each store opening at its usual time. You'll need to get there early to line up, though.

Walmart | Check stock

Walmart hasn't announced any launch day Nintendo Switch 2 stock, but the handheld's listing page does state that it's 'Coming soon' with that June 5 release date. All virtual eyes are going to be on this store come launch day.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo could have more Switch 2 handhelds at the ready, but considering its own pre-order process was locked behind email invites for so long it's looking less likely than other stores. It's still well worth checking on launch day, though.

Amazon | Check for updates

Amazon has been completely out of the game for some time now, running no pre-orders and not even selling anything directly from Nintendo for months. If Nintendo Switch 2 stock does show up here, it will be from resellers and third party marketplaces.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg has listed the Nintendo Switch 2 but hasn't dropped any stock of the system just yet. We're still waiting for its first round of availability, but this could also be a holding page for release.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

✅ Very | In stock now

Very has Nintendo Switch 2 bundles live on the shelves right now, but it looks like its day one availability has run out. At the time of writing, these packages will arrive from June 13 onwards.

✅ Currys | In stock now

Currys does have the Nintendo Switch 2 on the shelves, but it's only available for in-store pick up. If you can get to your local shop you're good to go here, but nothing's shipping at the moment.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon has been refreshing its Nintendo Switch 2 stock particularly frequently over the last few weeks. I've seen multiple drops just by checking through these links. It's well worth keeping an eye on if you're struggling, though the most recent wave had delivery dates pushed past June 5.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo has restocked its own Nintendo Switch 2 supplies a couple of times since pre-orders began, and opened those drops out even to those without an email invitation. Stock has run dry now, but there could be more lining up for launch day.

ShopTo | Check stock

ShopTo has been launching higher-priced bundles on and off for weeks now, right up until the start of launch week. Delivery dates are starting to move back, though, so it's unlikely you'll get a handheld on day one here.

EE | Check stock

EE has seen a little more action over the last couple of weeks, with a handful of bundles appearing back on the shelves. There's nothing at the time of writing, but we could be in for another wave when the Nintendo Switch 2 officially hits the shelves.

The Game Collection | Check stock

The Game Collection has been fairly frequent with its Nintendo Switch 2 restocks, running smaller batches of bundles every few days over the last couple of weeks. It's currently out, but I'd recommend checking back regularly.

Argos | Check for stock

Argos was a big'un when Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders first landed, but it's been quiet ever since. With other retailers receiving a second allocation of devices in the last week, we could see more action over here for launch. Considering how quiet this store has been since it first ran out of stock, we could have a larger supply on June 5.

John Lewis | Check stock

John Lewis had a couple of pre-order runs, but now looks to be holding off until launch day. There seems to be a smaller allocation per drop here, but it does tend to have less eyes on it.

Which retailers will have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on launch day?

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, the only stores confirmed to have Nintendo Switch 2 stock on launch day at Target, Best Buy, and GameStop. Smyths Toys, Argos, and Currys (though only the Oxford Street Store) have announced restocks for the day itself, though I am expecting to see more movement somewhere across the web. Very, ShopTo, and Amazon have all pushed delivery dates back on more recent restocks, so Argos could be your best bet for speedy delivery across the pond.

Should you wait for launch day if pre-orders open up again?

It's unlikely that pre-orders will reopen in the US, but they're still trucking along at some sites in the UK. Delivery dates are being nudged backwards, though Currys is offering in-store pickup now, which could put a stopper in your early order plans.

There could well be a larger stock drop from other retailers on launch day itself. In the UK, I'm looking particularly hard at Argos. With click and collect available, there could be Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds ready to order and pick up on Thursday. This site went hard at the pre-order stage with a long-lasting initial wave that gave us plenty of false hope for availability over the last few weeks.

Since then it's been deadly silent. The retailer could well have been stockpiling ahead of this week's launch, ready to attack with another major wave on June 5.