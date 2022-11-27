Live
Cyber Monday graphics card deals live: all the best discounts going right now
All the latest Cyber Monday graphics card deals as they come and as we find them - delivered straight to your peepers
The next big sales day is only a matter of hours away, but retailers are already going live and large with their Cyber Monday graphics card deals and discounts - and we're here to present them to you, simply, so you can check out your options no matter what you're looking for.
It doesn't matter whether your search for a Black Friday GPU deal is one that is geared toward the premium, latest, and greatest end of the spectrum, something in the middle to act as a medium-term upgrade, or if you're looking for something cheap and cheerful for an entry-level or first-timer's build, there's going to be something here for you.
We've been at this a while now, so now exactly where to look, who is going to be offering the best deals, and what the best ways to get your new graphics card or GPU upgrade are. On the latter, for example, as we learned with the 30-series cards two years ago, it's going to be worth considering systems and builds with the latest 40-series cards in them as these are often the first to go on sale, and first to get big price cuts - and offer you a guaranteed way into the latest gen. We're not saying you should buy a 4090 build just for parts, but if one or two other components of your PC could be in line for replacement then PCs could form a brilliant solution in these Cyber Monday GPU deals.
And we are seeing some great discounts right now on both cards across generations, and on said systems. Given we're on the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, along with any remaining Black Friday deals, the offerings below and what you see now and tomorrow are probably going to be the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals going right now.
So, strap in, and start browsing for the best Cyber Monday graphics card deal for you, right here.
Today's best Cyber Monday graphics card deals in the US
- Amazon: RTX cards from just $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Adorama: PNY and Asus RTX cards from $349.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: save up to $620 on RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti cards (opens in new tab)
- B&H Photo: free Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: save up to 30% on MSI, Gigabyte and more (opens in new tab)
- RTX 30-series cards: Save $150 on an RTX 3070 Tiright now, and more
- RTX 4090 cards: Save $100 on an MSI RTX 4090 at Newegg right now!
- AMD RX 6000 series: Get an MSI RX 6950 XT for just $779
Today's best Cyber Monday graphics card deals in the UK
- Amazon: save over £200 on MSI RTX 3060 (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £411 off with free Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (opens in new tab)
- Currys: up to £150 off PNY and Gigabyte cards (opens in new tab)
- CCL Computers: RTX 3080 cards from £769 (opens in new tab)
- Ebuyer: up to £99.99 off cheaper cards (opens in new tab)
- OverclockersUK: Free gifts with 40-series and 6800-series pre-orders!
- RTX 30-series cards: Get Nvidia 30-series cards from just £365! (opens in new tab)
- RTX 4090 cards: Save up to £140 on an RTX 4090 already!
- AMD RX 6000 series: Pick up RX 66700 XT cards for less than £400!
Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Ti AMP White Edition | $389.99 at Newegg (after applying code 'BFDBY2A787')
Again, only a small discount in terms of 'amount of dollars' but don't let that deceive you - the RTX 3060 Ti was and probably still is the very best value 30-series card of the whole line from a performance-to-dollar perspective, so getting on at a sub-$400 price point is a great deal if you have your set on a Cyber Monday graphics card deal from Team Green this winter.
And, hey, it also serves those of you working in that niche white-build zone too! A great deal.
UK: £449.95 at Amazon is a great price for this card in the UK, not far off its record low, but if you're looking for the best deal on an RTX 3060 Ti, then this similar model from Zotac is your best bet at £409.98 (was £479.99) at ebuyer.
Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6650 XT |
$304.99 $269.99 at Newegg
Arguably the better of the Cyber Monday graphics card deals are on the AMD side of things (using a very broad brush of course - though if your allegiance is with Nvidia, then there are loads of good offerings there).
Anyway, showing that Team Red's deals offer some serious bang for buck this winter, Newegg's price of $269.99 on the splendid RX 6650 XT card is really hard to beat. And we mean it - it's one of the lowest we've ever seen on the card! It's only a small saving today from Newegg's listed price (but you do get some free games too), but it doesn't feel that long ago that the original variant of the card originally launched at the $370 mark to take on the RTX 3060 cards. Now you can get this refreshed, faster version of the card for less than an RTX 3050! Madness, but good madness, and the kind of madness we can heartily recommend.
UK: £430.99 at Amazon is the lowest price we can find on this model, but, again, if you cast your eyes elsewhere you can get an RX 6650 XT for way less - a Gigabyte Eagle variant can be yours for just £299.99 at ebuyer right now.
ZOTAC Gaming RTX 3070 Twin Edge |
$529.99 $450.49 at Amazon
Anyway, back to actual cards for the Cyber Monday graphics card deals. While the 30-series range is slowly on its way out due to the arrival of the 40-series cards, they are - perhaps obviously - incredibly competent and excellent cards in their own right. And given the fact that those in the middle of the pack (the 3060 and 3070 and their Ti brethren) also won't be replaced for a little while yet, means they are splendid mid-range picks this winter. This ZOTAC model going for its lowest-ever price is a great value offering and would provide all the benefits of the 30-series line and get you some incredible 1440p performance too.
UK: £549.98 at Scan is the best price we can find on the same model of RTX 3070, but if you're after the cheapest 3070 deal from any brand, then this Gigabyte Eagle model at Box for just £506.92 is a belting deal.
AlphaSync Meshify RTX 4080 PC |
£3,299.98 £3,174.98 at ebuyer
And to demonstrate that same 'Cyber Monday graphics card deal in a new PC' concept for our UK readers, there's this neat little saving on an RTX 4080 build over at ebuyer. It does have a Gen4 SSD (unlike the previous iBUYPOWER machine in the USA, as well as a Ryzen 9 77900X processor, and 32GB of RAM. A swell machine, and one that we can heartily recommend and see being a great jump up from something like a 20-series machine - and certainly older. Solid value, and from a retailer you can trust.
iBUYPOWER Extreme Gaming RTX 4090 PC |
$3,549 $3,352.55 at iBUYPOWER
It's worth remembering that some of the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals will be where the new GPU is smuggled inside a new PC - and this one gets you a brand-new RTX 4090. Of course, we're not suggesting for a moment that you splash out thousands on a PC for a single part, but if you're considering revamping your machine or setup around a new graphics card then whole machines can be very tempting. And, this is often the best way to save a bit of cash too - like this iBUYPOWER Extreme machine. While it's only got a Gen3 SSD, there's a strong supporting cast of 32GB of RAM, an i9-13900KF CPU, and all the iBUYPOWER pedigree - plus a decent warranty.
For full disclosure, our sister site PCGamer reported a larger saving yesterday but we haven't been able to replicate that. However, we'll still take this near-$200 off a new, premium machine! Remember to use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get this discount.
MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT |
$999.99 $779.99 at Newegg
You'll likely, and quickly, find that Newegg really is the place to be for not only all Cyber Monday graphics card deals but a lot of the wider Cyber Monday gaming PC deals too - and for good reason too. An example of that reason is this chunky discount on an AMD 6950 XT graphics card which takes it down to a lowest-ever price. Superb value for a 16GB card, and you get up to two games thrown in for free to sweeten the deal! (Just remember to add the rebate card to get the full discount!)
Salutations to you deal delvers, and discount travelers! Welcome to our live coverage of the Cyber Monday graphics card deals where we are going to be presenting a great big range of cards that have had the sales season treatment. As we mention in our preamble above, there's going to be something here for everyone no matter what you're looking for as every year's Cyber Monday graphics card deals are solid and provide great options for folks looking to upgrade, build from scratch - or even gift.
So buckle up, and let's get started and see where this road takes us! (Deals and money off things; it'll take us to deals and money off things.)
