Black Friday PS5 deals live: all the biggest savings as they hit the shelves

Black Friday PS5 deals are landing all around us right now, so sorting the gold from the copper is a tricky job. We've just hit the start of Thanksgiving week, which means plenty of retailers have unleashed their full wad of discounts now - and we're seeing record low prices and rare savings flying from all angles. That's why we're bringing you all our favorite offers live, so that you never miss a flash sale.

So far, we've already seen some of the latest and greatest games taking record breaking discounts, as well as some of the cheapest prices yet on official accessories. There's even a console or two out there if you know where to look. That means there's plenty to keep your eye on here, so stick with us as we take you through the full sale.

We're going to be highlighting all the best Black Friday PS5 deals right here - across both the US and UK - throughout the entire week. That means you can sit back and relax as we trawl those virtual aisles for you. It's all to play for right now and you don't want to miss a thing.

This year's Black Friday PS5 deals have so far centred themselves around accessories and games, but with Walmart offering more stock yesterday (and some of it holding out for today) you're certainly right to be hopeful for a new console this year. If you've already kitted yourself out with the latest generation, there's still plenty to browse though.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals in the US