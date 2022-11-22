Live
Black Friday PS5 deals live: all the biggest savings as they hit the shelves
We're bringing you all the hottest Black Friday PS5 deals as soon as they hit the shelves
Black Friday PS5 deals are landing all around us right now, so sorting the gold from the copper is a tricky job. We've just hit the start of Thanksgiving week, which means plenty of retailers have unleashed their full wad of discounts now - and we're seeing record low prices and rare savings flying from all angles. That's why we're bringing you all our favorite offers live, so that you never miss a flash sale.
So far, we've already seen some of the latest and greatest games taking record breaking discounts, as well as some of the cheapest prices yet on official accessories. There's even a console or two out there if you know where to look. That means there's plenty to keep your eye on here, so stick with us as we take you through the full sale.
We're going to be highlighting all the best Black Friday PS5 deals right here - across both the US and UK - throughout the entire week. That means you can sit back and relax as we trawl those virtual aisles for you. It's all to play for right now and you don't want to miss a thing.
This year's Black Friday PS5 deals have so far centred themselves around accessories and games, but with Walmart offering more stock yesterday (and some of it holding out for today) you're certainly right to be hopeful for a new console this year. If you've already kitted yourself out with the latest generation, there's still plenty to browse though.
Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals in the US
- Amazon: games now starting at $11.99 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: record low prices on official accessories (opens in new tab)
- Bundles: stock still available at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- CDKeys: up to 96% off games and DLC (opens in new tab)
- Dell: save on accessories and Alienware headsets (opens in new tab)
- DualSense: save over $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Headsets: Logitech, Razer, and Corsair from $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Pulse 3D Headset: save $30 - new record low price at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: God of War bundles in stock now (opens in new tab)
Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals in the UK
- Amazon: official accessories from £16.99 and games from £11.95 (opens in new tab)
- Bundles: Ragnarok bundle with £10 gift card at ShopTo (opens in new tab)
- Currys: record low prices on accessories and games (opens in new tab)
- CDKeys: up to 95% off DLC and game downloads (opens in new tab)
- DualSense: now just £39.99 (was £59.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: games now starting at just £19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Pulse 3D headset: now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Very: save £15 on The Last of Us Part 1 and more (opens in new tab)
DualSense controller |
$69 $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
We're sticking with Walmart now (though this offer is also available at Amazon (opens in new tab)) - while you're grabbing your console you can also nab yourself an extra DualSense controller for a great price. You'll find all the special editions and new releases at just $49 (opens in new tab) - that's a record low price thanks to a $20 discount. We've only seen these gamepads drop to $59.99 in the past, so this is a particularly strong offer, and one we're seeing replicated in the UK as well.
UK:
£59.99 £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
PS5 | God of War: Ragnarok | $559 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
We'll kick things off with a bang - this PS5 bundle packing God of War: Ragnarok is currently in stock and ready to buy at Walmart. You'll find the $559 package (opens in new tab) live on the shelves right now, which is surprising considering yesterday's drop was reserved solely for Walmart Plus members. You don't need to be part of any club to take advantage of this, though. While we did see PS5 stock holding out particularly well in Walmart's last round of drops (back in September), we don't expect this to last as long at all.
UK: God of War Ragnarok bundle + £10 gift card | £539.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)
Welcome, one and all, to 2022's display of Black Friday PS5 deals. We're seeing savings from every corner right now, hitting the latest releases with brand new record low prices and official peripherals with particularly rare savings. You'll even find those all elusive consoles on the shelves right now. There's never been a better time to get your PlayStation up and running, and we're kicking off our coverage of this year's sale right now.
